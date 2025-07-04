Patriotism crashes among Democrats bent on dismantling capitalist system

by WorldTribune Staff, July 4, 2025 Real World News



A June 2-19 Gallup poll showed a record-low 58% of U.S. adults are “Extremely/Very proud” to be an American.

Dragging those numbers down are Democrats.

Just 36% of Democrats say they are extremely or very proud to be American, down from 62% a year ago.

Republicans’ national pride has increased, with 92% expressing strong pride in last month’s survey.

Zero Hedge noted: “And yet, many of the Democrats who vocally denounce America have no intention of leaving. Why? Because their goal isn’t to leave — it’s to dismantle the capitalist system. They aim to collapse capitalism and replace it with a socialist reconstruction of the nation, consolidating control over land and power.”

Democrats are mostly in opposition to President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” agenda that calls for strong borders, boosting domestic manufacturing, reclaiming critical supply chains for technologies that will control the 2030s, stripping fraud and waste from the federal government, and resolving national security threats on the Homeland through the deportation of criminal illegal aliens.

Zero Hedge continued: “The broader picture of the Democratic Party’s mindset can be summed up by leftist political commentator Elie Mystal, who openly despises America and, earlier this week, called for the international community to sanction the country. It’s worth noting that Mystal has deep connections to the Democratic Party’s NGO network… go figure.”

Elie Mystal: “Our country is THE bad guy on the world stage. The world needs to stand against America. Sanction us.” pic.twitter.com/3OjPx52Ryn — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 2, 2025

Other Democrats are openly promoting communism. This is an actual quote from New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani: “The end goal is seizing the means of production.”

“The end goal is seizing the means of production” Best of luck, NYC pic.twitter.com/3IvNHG8n8j — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 30, 2025

Zero Hedge concluded: “We are living in an information and cultural war — one between the ‘America First’ movement and a rising faction of Marxist-aligned Democrats. The Red Scare, it seems, may soon be making a comeback.”

