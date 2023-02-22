‘Party commissars’ and the ‘Marxist dream’: Mark Levin and Mike Gonzalez explain 2020 takeover of America

by WorldTribune Staff, February 22, 2023

In 2020 the “party commissars” of America’s cultural institutions embraced a new “Marxist dream” in the form of Critical Race Theory and “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” author and Heritage Foundation senior fellow Mike Gonzalez told “Life, Liberty & Levin” host Mark Levin on Feb. 19.

“I think that in 2020, the administrators of our cultural institutions decided to throw in the towel and accept that during the campaign for their complete transformation of America, I think they may have done so unwittingly,” Gonzalez said on the Fox News program.

Gonzalez, author of “BLM: The Making of a New Marxist Revolution” described how America’s ruling class embraced the campaign, warning of the effects.

“When they accept that America is systemically and institutionally and structurally racist, which they did, they embrace that,” Gonzalez said. “And they didn’t think through to the consequences. The consequences of that is that if all those things are true, then ergo, all the institutions and the structures in the system, which is just a Greek word for the way everything works, then all of that has to be thrown out and replaced with something else. That’s the Marxist dream.”

Gonzalez goes on to say that while America’s institutions accepted the new “Marxist dream,” the American people “did not, and are fighting back.”

Levin noted how Team Biden is pushing the “Marxist dream” through “every single government entity by executive order” and that “corporatists are embracing it and imposing it on HR” and “now you have diversity, equity, and inclusion trainers and monitors and officers. Are these really enforcers to make sure these sort of things take place in all these institutions?”

Gonzalez responded: “What they are is party commissars. They’re there to enforce a political line. Gov. DeSantis, Gov. Youngkin, and now Gov. Sanders … are fighting back.”

