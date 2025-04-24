Partisans on the bench? After multiple judges objected, Trump appeals to SCOTUS on trans ban

by WorldTribune Staff, April 24, 2025 Real World News



The Trump Administration on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to allow the enforcement of President Donald Trump’s executive order which bans transgender individuals from serving in the military.

According to Article II, Section 2, Clause I of the Constitution, the president of the United States is “Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States, and of the militia of the several States, when called into the actual Service of the United States.”

Multiple federal judges blocked the ban this year after the nation’s Commander in Chief signed the executive order in January asserting that “expressing a false ‘gender identity’ divergent from an individual’s sex cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service.”

The Trump Administration seeks to enforce the ban while cases in Washington state and Washington, DC proceed, The Associated Press reported.

Justices on the high court asked plaintiffs in the case to file a response brief by next week, indicating that they could move quickly on the issue.

“Absent a stay, the district court’s universal injunction will remain in place for the duration of further review in the Ninth Circuit and in this Court – a period far too long for the military to be forced to maintain a policy that it has determined, in its professional judgment, to be contrary to military readiness and the Nation’s interests,” U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer said in the Thursday court filing.

Trump’s executive order came as part of a planned reorientation of the military toward war fighting and away from the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) priorities of the Biden Administration.

On March 26, U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes denied the administration’s motion to dissolve her earlier injunction blocking the Pentagon’s transgender troop ban. The decision came two days before the ban was slated to take effect.

Transgender individuals had been allowed to serve openly since 2016 under a policy enacted during the Obama Administration.

During his first term, Trump reversed that policy with a new directive, allowing exceptions only for those already undergoing gender transition under Obama-era rules.

The Supreme Court ultimately allowed Trump’s ban to take effect.

Joe Biden repealed the ban shortly after he was installed in office in January 2021, reinstating open service for transgender individuals.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump said the courts are “totally out of control.”

