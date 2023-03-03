Panel warns: Left out to replace parenthood, women with government

by WorldTribune Staff, March 3, 2023

Leftists are intent on eliminating women and parenthood, replacing them with government, members of a CPAC 2023 panel warned on Thursday.

“Think about how the Biden administration treats women,” Penny Nance, CEO and president of Concerned Women for America, said during the panel on human dignity. “They think men can do everything better than women, including be women.”

Nance cited Team Biden’s insistence that biological men like Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine are really women.

Nance also noted that Chelsea Clinton’s new book about Levine labels the biological male as a successful woman who is an inspiration to young girls everywhere.

Conservatives need to “stand up for the unique dignity of American women,” Nance said.

Kimberly Fletcher of Moms for America spoke about the degradation of parenthood in American society.

“Parental rights are fundamental and supreme,” Fletcher said. “They’re trying to erase us as moms … They’ve been very successful at replacing dads with the government.”

Fletcher noted how public schools have been attempting to supersede parental authority through hyper-sexualized curriculums and making decisions about children without the consent of parents.

“Comprehensive sex education where they’re teaching kindergartners how to stimulate themselves,” is a chief concern, and an attempt to sexualize children, Fletcher said. “We have had such an absence of decency and truth in humanity across the board.”

Children are faced with dire circumstances and a bleak outlook on life, as well: “Anything that has given them passion and purpose has been stripped away from them,” Fletcher said, adding that the government is “teaching them to hate” their country, parents, and themselves.

Another panelist, Abby Johnson, founder of And Then There Were None, noted that through access to abortion pills, the Biden administration has “greenlit abortion into the home of every woman across this country … without any sort of medical supervision.”

Often, women do not understand what is happening in the womb when abortion pills are taken, Johnson said: “They’re passing these babies into the toilet … looking in the toilet and seeing a fully formed baby” and asking themselves, “What do I do with this fully-formed child? Do I flush this child down the toilet?”

Johnson continued: “The Left will say that this is progress for women. Flushing babies down the toilet because of these chemical abortions. I would say that this is not progress for women; this is regression.”

