Panama reports 99% decrease in migrants heading to U.S. through Darien Gap

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 11, 2025

Panama’s Migrant Authority reported this week that the number of illegal aliens bound for the United States through the dangerous Darien Gap jungle plummeted by nearly 99% last month compared to a year earlier.

The Migrant Authority indicated that it recorded a total of 408 migrants passing through the Darien Gap during February 2025. The total for February 2024 was 37,166.

Out of February’s total, the report said 151 were Venezuelan nationals, 43 Cameroonian, 22 Bangladeshi, 21 Colombians, 17 Iranians, and 16 Nepalese nationals, with the remainder comprising nationals of several other Latin American, African, and Asian nations.

Since the election of President Donald Trump in November, and last year’s election in Panama of conservative President Jose Raul Mulino, the number of illegals passing through the dangerous jungle trails has rapidly decreased.

The latest statistics from Panama’s Migrant Authority indicate that no Chinese nationals were logged passing through the Darien jungle trail during February, and only five in January.

Last year, Panamanian security officials launched a crackdown campaign in response to a noticeable surge of illegal Chinese migrants passing through the country. The crackdown led to the dismantlement of “VIP” route providers that offered “safer” and quicker routes through the jungle trail mostly used by Chinese nationals. Since then, illegal Chinese migration passing through the territory plummeted from 2,911 in January 2024 to only five in January 2025, and zero in February.

The Darien Gap is a 30-mile-wide, 100-mile-long jungle trail shared by neighbors Panama and Colombia and the only land bridge that connects South and Central America.

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!