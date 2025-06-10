Paid insurrectionists, Part II; Democrats blame Trump, call for nationwide protests

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 10, 2025 Real World News



The last time Los Angeles was on fire, President-elect Donald Trump was not yet back in the White House. This time he is and the state’s Democrat leadership is blaming him for what the president charges is a “paid” insurrection.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said on Monday that he and state Attorney Gen. Rob Bonta are suing the Trump Administration for the alleged “illegal takeover” of the California National Guard, arguing the actions President Donald Trump took exceed his Title 10 authority.

“Donald Trump is creating fear and terror by failing to adhere to the U.S. Constitution and overstepping his authority. This is a manufactured crisis to allow him to take over a state militia, damaging the very foundation of our republic. Every governor, red or blue, should reject this outrageous overreach. This is beyond incompetence — this is him intentionally causing chaos, terrorizing communities, and endangering the principles of our great democracy. It is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism. We will not let this stand,” Newsom said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the deployment of guardsmen a “chaotic escalation.”

Another Democrat voice put the blame on Trump:

“California Governor Newsom didn’t request the National Guard be deployed to his state following peaceful demonstrations. Trump sent them anyway. It’s the first time in 60 years a president has made that choice. Trump’s goal isn’t to keep Californians safe. His goal is to cause chaos, because chaos is good for Trump.”

That would be Hillary Clinton.

Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy has some advice for the Democrats:

“I think all those people [Democrats] need to pop a Zoloft and relax a little bit,” Kennedy told Fox News on Tuesday.

“I don’t think this situation is especially complicated. You don’t need to be an astrophysicist to figure it out. We’ve got a wolf problem in Los Angeles. They’re not peaceful protesters. They’re wolves. They’re hurting people. They’re destroying property.”

As for those who would “disrespect” the National Guard, President Donald Trump posted the following message to Truth Social:

“If they spit, we will hit.” This is a statement from the President of the United States concerning the catastrophic Gavin Newscum inspired Riots going on in Los Angeles. The Insurrectionists have a tendency to spit in the face of the National Guardsmen/women, and others. These Patriots are told to accept this, it’s just the way life runs. But not in the Trump Administration. IF THEY SPIT, WE WILL HIT, and I promise you they will be hit harder than they have ever been hit before. Such disrespect will not be tolerated!

Meanwhile, the question of who instigated, and possibly funded, protests against immigration enforcement operations remains.

FBI Director Kash Patel told Just the News the bureau is investigating the money trail behind those organizing and promoting anti-ICE protests across the country.

“The FBI is investigating any and all monetary connections responsible for these riots,” Patel said.

Just the News noted that one group involved with the protests that evolved into riots over the weekend is the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) — a Marxist group with reported ties to the Chinese Communist Party. That group has also helped organize the anti-Israel protests on U.S. college campuses.

PSL said that the demonstrators have “taken a courageous stand against Trump’s reign of terror targeting immigrant families” and that those “taking to the streets” are being falsely labeled as “rioters.”

“But the people are not deterred – in Los Angeles and across the country, protest is continuing with even more determination,” the group wrote in a post to Instagram. “This could be a turning point where the entire working class unites to push back Trump’s efforts to shred our basic rights and dignity.”

The PSL is part of a larger network of protest and organizing groups which have connections to the Singham Network, a collective of nonprofits, fiscal sponsors, and alternative news sources tied to pro-CCP businessman Neville Roy Singham, Just the News previously reported.

Singham lives in Shanghai and is identified as a “conduit for CCP geopolitical influence,” according to a report from the Network Contagion Research Institute—a research institute that monitors “cyber-social threats.” The group found that PSL was involved in the Shut It Down for Palestine (SID4P) protest movement, started by the New York-based The People’s Forum—a group funded by Singham.

North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Harris said he fears some of the protesters are being paid, and it is essential for Congress to follow the money trail.

“Well, I do think it’s important for Congress to raise those questions and do that, look into it and find out what we can,” he told Just the News. “I also think the Justice Department will play an important role in trying to see these kind of things through, because, again, these ICE agents are there simply carrying out their responsibility.”

Insurrection vs. “peaceful protests”:

And in another less-than-surprising development. It turns out that not only the Chinese Communist Party, the Democrat Party and dozens of dark money funded groups are opposing President Trump’s voter-supported immigration policy. AI is as well:

