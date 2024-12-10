PA Democrat who lost reelection bid named as source of leaks on Gaetz investigation

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 10, 2024

Pennsylvania Democrat Rep. Susan Wild, the top Democrat on the House Ethics Committee, is the source of leaks to the press regarding the investigation into former Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Wild, who lost her reelection bid last month to Republican Ryan Mackenzie in Pennsylvania’s 7th District, acknowledged to the committee that she had leaked information on the ethics panel’s investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use against Gaetz, sources told The Hill.

Gaetz, who won reelection in November, resigned from the House after being selected by President-elect Donald Trump for the attorney general position. After the press hounded Gaetz over the ethics committee’s investigation he withdrew from consideration for the post.

Since the panel does not have jurisdiction over former members of Congress, the investigation has been dropped.

Wild was not at the committee’s meeting on Thursday.

Texas Democrat Rep. Veronica Escobar served as acting ranking member during Thursday’s meeting, a source told The Hill, adding that any time a member of the panel is absent, there is an acting ranking member in their place.

In a statement to The Hill, Wild’s chief of staff, Jed Ober, said the congresswoman skipped last week’s meeting because she was “frustrated” with how the Gaetz report had been handled.

“Rep. Wild was frustrated by the manner in which the report was handled and didn’t feel it was fruitful to participate in any further meetings on its ‘potential’ release. Characterizing it as anything more is inaccurate. There will be no further statement,” Ober said.

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!