PA commissioner facing hard time? ‘If you vote illegally, you’re going to jail’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 22, 2024



If he wins back the White House, Donald Trump has made it clear what awaits those who cast illegal ballots:

On Sept. 17, Montgomery County Commissioner Neil Makhija, a Democrat, boasted about being perhaps the first individual in Pennsylvania to cast a ballot in the 2024 election.

I officially cast the first ballot in Montgomery County and perhaps the first in Pennsylvania! Mail-in ballots are being sent out now, and you can apply for yours at https://t.co/lATb67Wg3g.#IVoted #Election2024 pic.twitter.com/fFEhJ4s3Uo — Commissioner Neil Makhija (@MontcoCommish) September 17, 2024

Did Makhija cast an illegal vote?

The Republican National Committee (RNC) and Human Events editor Jack Posobiec are raising that possibility.

The RNC has filed a lawsuit in the Common Please Court of Montgomery County alleging that the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners “have commenced the 2024 general election… without completing the required testing per the Election Code. This (L&A) testing is intended to promote election integrity, and without it, certain assurances cannot be met.”

L&A (Logic & Accuracy) Testing is the systematic pre-election testing of every component of a voting system with every ballot style to demonstrate that the ballots are accurate.

The lawsuit states that, on Sept. 13, the defendant Frank Dean, with the Montgomery County Board of Elections, emailed plaintiff, Christian Nascimento, chair of the Montgomery County Republican Committee, saying “As you are no doubt aware, we have yet to receive a certified ballot from Department of State. As such, we will not be starting L&A on Monday. Once we have a certified ballot my intention is to begin L&A testing the next business day, but in any event I will notify you all once we have the ability to proceed.”

The “names of the candidates that would appear on the 2024 general election ballot were finalized by virtue of the decision of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court” on Sept. 16, the lawsuit states, and were certified by the Secretary of the Commonwealth.” The next day, Dean contacted Nascimento to say that the testing would begin on Sept. 19. That email is included in the suit as Exhibit 3.

Dean then rescheduled the testing for Sept. 23, but “in a dramatic and unprecedented maneuver,” the lawsuit states, ballot distribution began Sept. 17, before the testing had taken place. “Upon information and belief,” the suit reads, “Defendants are the only county in Pennsylvania to have commenced voting without completing L&A testing.”

The RNC demanded that “Montgomery County Election Officials immediately cease the distribution of all mail and absentee ballots until the satisfactory completion of all mandated testing;” and that “Any an all mail and absentee ballots distributed thus far must be immediately segregated upon return so that arrangements can be made to count these ballots by hand.”

Why are you sending out illegal mail-in ballots, Neil? https://t.co/WdTdrF5T31 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 20, 2024

