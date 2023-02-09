Oversight fireworks but to what end? Greene, Boebert slam Twitter censors, AOC has meltdown

by WorldTribune Staff, February 9, 2023

Fireworks erupted during the House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday as three former Twitter officials were slammed by Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Green and Lauren Boebert for censoring them and conservative Americans while Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a full meltdown over the fact that Libs of TikTok “is still on the platform.”

One of the most heated moments of the hearing came when Greene ripped into Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, accusing him of election interference for banning her from Twitter during the 2022 midterms.

Greene was permanently suspended in January 2022 after tweeting VAERS data about Covid-19 vaccine deaths and her opposition to forced vaccinations on U.S. military members.

“Guess what – a lot of people agreed with me but you call that Covid misinformation,” she said. “By the way, I’m a member of Congress and you’re not.”

Greene also showed an example from Roth’s doctoral dissertation, titled “Gay Data,” where he allegedly argued that minors should have access to the adult, male gay “hookup” site Grindr.

“You permanently banned my account, but you allowed child porn all over Twitter,” Greene said to Roth.

“You can consider your speech canceled during my time because you canceled mine,” Greene told the witnesses, referring to her allotted time to ask questions of them.

“You see, you permanently banned my personal Twitter account – and it was my campaign account, also.”

During the hearing, Twitter’s former chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde, former deputy general counsel James Baker, and former head of trust and safety Roth faced lawmakers for the first time since Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, began releasing a trove of internal “Twitter Files” that showed the platform’s leftist officials fueled the censorship of conservative viewpoints.

MTG drops Truth MOAB on panel of former Twitter censorship bosses 💣 pic.twitter.com/n0Ei18Qlvy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 8, 2023

Boebert laid into the ex-Twitter officials for colluding with the Deep State to silence conservatives like her and millions of American citizens.

Rep. @LaurenBoebert goes SAVAGE mode on Twitter 1.0 Executives for silencing Americans: “You ARE the Collusion” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bfccSaVVrn — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez repeatedly claimed that the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story was “alleged,” and insisted the Post should have shared more information about their sourcing for the story (which they did).

Rep. @AOC repeatedly refers to @nypost‘s reporting on Hunter’s laptop contents as “alleged,” then blames the Post for Twitter censoring them, saying they should have shared more info about their sourcing on this “fake story” pic.twitter.com/1k56oK8Llh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 8, 2023

“The correlation between AOC’s theatrics and her lying is uncanny,” Zero Hedge noted.

Twitter users said AOC was caught in a lie when she claimed the Twitter account Libs of TikTok was guilty of spreading disinformation when it stated that Boston Children’s Hospital advertised hysterectomies for children.

AOC says that @libsoftiktok lied about Boston Children’s Hospital giving hysterectomys to children. AOC: “That account is still on the platform isn’t it?” Roth: “Regrettably, yes it is” pic.twitter.com/o64LZpO55o — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 8, 2023

The story about Boston Children’s Hospital was also not a lie. Chaya literally posted a video on their YouTube to her Twitter.https://t.co/YB71gc5DSM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 8, 2023

So what was the outcome of all the theatrics, inquired Jack Posobiec on Telegram: “Any new legislation being passed? Any criminal referrals? Or was it just a big PR exercise and nothing will actually get done?”

He added: “I’m sorry for people who thought the Twitter hearing accomplished anything but the truth is they hold PR exercises like this to let off pressure, but the people involved — like James Baker — are always able to just go over to other companies and completely get away with it. That wasn’t designed to for anything other than the cameras. Kabuki theater. You’re watching a TV show.

