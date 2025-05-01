Overlooked story behind immigration invasion: Marxist infiltration of U.S. political-media establishment

by WorldTribune Staff, May 1, 2025 Real World News



Why are Democrats and their allies in major media fighting so hard to stop President Donald Trump from deporting violent illegal alien gang members from Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua and El Salvador’s MS-13?

It has more to do with ideology than due process rights, an analysis said.

“The crucial point to understand is that the scourge of El Salvadoran and Venezuelan gangs inside the United States is rooted in the militant communist branch of the transformative leftist social ideology with which some Democrats sympathize,” Joe Schaeffer noted in an April 30 analysis for Liberty Nation. “In their eagerness to show their support for the “rights” of illegal aliens to migrate to America, many Democrats have allowed themselves to become the dupes (or is it something worse?) of committed communist revolutionaries.”

Tren de Aragua has been brought into the United States “with the determined assistance of the tyrannical socialist government” of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro “that rules that poverty-stricken nation,” Schaeffer noted.

Fox News reported on April 23: “The FBI assesses that some Venezuelan government officials ‘likely facilitate’ the migration of members of the violent gang Tren de Aragua from Venezuela to the United States to advance the Maduro regime’s objective of undermining public safety in the U.S.”

“Maduro was the handpicked political heir of Hugo Chavez, the leftist strongman who considered himself an anti-imperialist revolutionary,” Schaeffer wrote. “Chavez ruled Venezuela from 1999 until he died in 2013. He promulgated a ‘socialism or death’ mantra in the classic style of Marxist authoritarian rulers and explicitly stressed the need for that revolution to come to the United States.”

Maduro “is a Marxist dictator who hijacked a once-prosperous Venezuela and brought in nothing but total economic collapse and gang takeover,” a senior Trump administration official told Fox News. “He crumbled Caracas, now overrun with drugs and violence, and wants to do the same across the United States by sending his most violent and dangerous criminals into our communities.”

As for MS-13, “the equally vicious gang of criminals was imported into the United States from civil war-scarred El Salvador,” Schaeffer noted. “That the country had experienced a hot war made matters far worse, for this meant the military-aged men crossing over the border were experienced soldiers. They were communist guerrillas shipped into the United States en masse.”

There is no MS-13 without the communist movement to conquer El Salvador.

“The FMLN was founded in Havana in 1980 by [Cuban dictator Fidel] Castro to unite five Marxist factions that were fighting each other,” J. Michael Waller, a Latin America expert with the Center for Security Policy, told author Kenneth Timmerman, writing for Newsmax in 2009. “The FMLN has been fighting a war for 30 years to take over the country, and they have finally won – through elections.” This is the Marxist regime from which the current populist El Salvador President, Nayib Bukele, freed his people in 2019.

Waller continued, “MS-13 began when demobilized FMLN guerrillas moved to Los Angeles in the 1980s and early 1990s. MS-13 provided the muscle for the FMLN election campaign [in El Salvador in 2009].”

As Liberty Nation News reported on April 19, illegal alien rights activist group Casa de Maryland, today known as CASA, has played the leading role in promoting the “Maryland Man” hoax that has spurred numerous Democrats to rally around suspected MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported to his native El Salvador by the Trump Administration.

Related: Reputed communist guerilla was oddly familiar sight on Cantor campaign trail, August 17, 2014

“Since its earliest days, Casa de Maryland was riddled with ex-FMLN and other Marxist personnel,” Schaeffer noted.

Watchdog website Discover the Networks noted that Gustavo Torres, who left his native Colombia in the 1980s to support the Marxist-Leninist Sandinista revolution in Nicaragua, has served as CASA’s executive director since 1993.

For decades, Torres has held shockingly undue political influence among Maryland Democrats. “[W]hen Gustavo Torres calls, I generally get in my car and go over and ask him what he wants,” Peter Franchot bluntly admitted in 2011 when serving as Maryland’s comptroller. “Gustavo has created a sanctuary state,” Pat McDonough, then a Republican state delegate, told a prominent DC news outlet at that time. “The governor does his bidding.”

Torres’s revolutionary jargon even extended as far as the White House. In 2014, President Barack Obama considered nominating his Labor Secretary and ex-Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Thomas E. Perez to be his next attorney general. The Maryland-based Perez, son of Dominican Republic immigrants, had served as a board member for CASA from 1995 to 2002.

“He’s a visionary leader,” Torres gushed of the Perez bid for AG. “In every place he goes, he makes a revolution.”

Schaeffer noted: “Perez never became the attorney general, but his meteoric rise in Democratic politics continued. He was elected Democratic National Committee Chair in 2017, holding that powerful post until 2021. He went on to serve as a senior adviser to the president in the Biden Administration.”

Schaeffer concluded: “All the circles intersect. Hugo Chavez was a heavy funder of Casa de Maryland via his state-run Citgo Petroleum Corp. In 2008, Citgo gave CASA a cool $1.5 million. This came at the same time he was hosting symposiums on social revolution in the United States, attended by CASA leader Gustavo Torres.

“Runaway Venezuelan and El Salvadoran gang violence in America didn’t just happen by chance. It was a key facet of a carefully planned Marxist revolutionary plot, one that some leading Democrats in Maryland and national politics, wittingly or not, helped advance every step of the way.”

Support Free Press Foundation