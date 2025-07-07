Over? DOJ, FBI conclude there were no Epstein files and he definitely killed himself

by WorldTribune Staff, July 7, 2025 Real World News



While many continued to hold out hope that the Trump Administration indeed had the Epstein files and would release them, that hope was extinguished on Monday with the Axios report titled: “Exclusive: DOJ, FBI conclude Epstein had no ‘client list,’ died by suicide”.

An internal memo issued by the DOJ and FBI that was allegedly leaked to Axios which was “tasked with bringing justice to the victims of Jeffrey Epstein has officially and unequivocally determined not only that Epstein did kill himself but that he did not keep a client list, was not part of a vast blackmail operation linked to any intelligence agencies, and that no other charges would be brought against anyone associated with his criminal network. The joint FBI-DOJ memo concludes that no further disclosures of the evidence they promised to provide to the public would be appropriate or warranted, bringing an end to the charade that the release of the Epstein Files has been,” Blueapples wrote in an analysis posted by Zero Hedge on Monday.

“The findings of the memo should come as no surprise as both the DOJ and FBI have shifted away from the rhetoric that Attorney General Pam Bondi along with FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino espoused to cultivate popular support for their respective appointments,” the analysis said.

The memo obtained by Axios notes that investigators found “no incriminating ‘client list’ ” of Epstein’s, “no credible evidence … that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals,” and no “evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton told Steve Bannon’s War Room: “I read the memo three or four times again this morning. I don’t think even the Biden Administration would have written anything like this. I just don’t think they could have thought they could get away with it. And I’ve got to wonder: what is going on at the leadership of the Justice Department and the FBI to allow them to think that statements like the following are acceptable?”

“This is a classic. Of course, we’re suing for this stuff, right? And so they say: ‘The systematic review revealed no incriminating client list.’ So there’s a client list, but it’s not incriminating—so therefore, you can’t see it?

” ‘There is also no credible evidence that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions.’ Well, give us the incredible evidence.

” ‘We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.’ They uncovered evidence, but it wasn’t enough to predicate an investigation?

“You can go line by line and go through this analysis that I’m going through. It may be unfair or overly critical, but in my view, unless you have the records to back up the conclusions you’ve drawn in a case such as this, this isn’t worth much.”

The Blueapples analysis noted: “The outcome that his accomplices beyond Ghislaine Maxwell would get off entirely unscathed adds insult to injury upon a public that has been completely misled. Despite this clear dereliction of duty, the joint FBI-DOJ memo shamelessly takes the tone that depriving the public of the truth about Epstein is being done in the interest of protecting his victims from reliving the trauma they endured for the decades the sexual predator was at large, a narrative that FBI Director Kash Patel repeated on his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience during which Elon Musk alleged that the reason the Epstein Files hadn’t been released was because President Trump was included in them. The tone deaf memo declares that the DOJ and FBI ‘have labored to provide the public with maximum information regarding Epstein and ensured examination of any evidence in the government’s possession.’ Yet, despite that ‘thorough examination’ of over 300 gigabytes of data and physical evidence, the braintrust behind reviewing the massive troves of evidence they admit to have somehow has come to the conclusion that no other suspects merit so much as an investigation about their complicity in Epstein’s sordid network of sexual abuse.”

The memo says no one else involved in the Epstein case will be charged.

Axios noted: “The findings represent the first time Trump’s administration has officially contradicted conspiracy theories about Epstein’s activities and his death — theories that had been pushed by the FBI’s top two officials before Trump appointed them to the bureau.

“As social media influencers and activists, Kash Patel (now the FBI’s director) and Dan Bongino (now deputy director) were among those in MAGA world who questioned the official version of how Epstein died.

“Patel and Bongino have since said Epstein killed himself. But it has become an article of faith online, especially on the right, that Epstein’s crimes also implicated government officials, celebrities and business leaders — and that someone killed him to conceal them.”

Blueapples concluded: “While the seemingly sad conclusion of the Epstein Files melodrama will not result in any further charges, it does serve as a damning condemnation of the failures of the Trump Administration to follow through on its fundamental promise to expose the corruption that has long festered within the federal government. The outcome that no further charges will be brought against accomplices of Epstein’s stands to reason as the conduct of the DOJ and FBI proves that taking those measures would be an indictment of themselves as they have shown they are just as complicit in his crimes.”

Beat The Press