Over and out: Door hits ‘fact checker’ as he exits WaPo with final ‘fake news’ post

by WorldTribune Staff, August 1, 2025 Real World News



Glenn Kessler is out as The Washington Post’s “fact checker,” but he threw one final bone to his comrades in the “fake news” trenches before departing. …

… And was widely mocked for his parting shot under the Democracy-is-in-trouble-without-me title “The Fact Checker rose in an era of false claims. Falsehoods are now winning.”

Warren Squire on Twitchy.com noted: “While Kessler impotently pounds his chest about the importance of ‘fact-checkers,’ commenters made sure to remind him of all the lies he and his fellow hacks pushed on the public.”

Most of the comments were negative and sarcastic:

“I forget – was the Hunter laptop real or was it Russian disinformation?”

“Congrats on yet another humiliation dude!”

“One last lie for the road. Consistent.”

My final #FactChecker –> The Fact Checker rose in an era of false claims. Falsehoods are now winning. https://t.co/x9F8IDRXJy — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) July 31, 2025

