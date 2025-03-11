Out of the loop: DNI revokes security clearance for top Obama-Biden officials

by WorldTribune Staff, March 11, 2025 Real World News



Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced on Monday that security clearances have been revoked for several prominent Obama and Biden administration officials.

May of the officials were involved in the 2020 letter signed by 51 intelligence officials which falsely claimed the Hunter Biden laptop was Russia disinformation and others engaged in the lawfare campaign that sought to derail President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign

Trump revoked the security clearances of former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former national security adviser Jake Sullivan, former Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, New York Attorney General Letitia James, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and attorneys Mark Zaid, Norman Eisen, and Andrew Weissmann.

Trump also revoked Joe Biden’s access to the President’s Daily Brief, the top-secret intelligence information provided each day to the commander-in-chief.

Blinken, who would go on to become Biden’s secretary of state, played a key role in the publishing of the infamous letter signed by 51 intel officials.

Sullivan, who landed a role as Biden’s chief foreign policy adviser, pushed the bogus Trump-Russia collusion narrative as a top aide in Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign and then lied about it to Congress.

Monaco was involved in overseeing lawfare investigations against Trump and coordinating the Department of Justice response to J6. She also helped orchestrate the Russia hoax while working as an aide to President Barack Obama.

Weissmann served as the chief prosecutor in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russiagate investigation.

Zaid is a national security lawyer who represented the whistleblower at the heart of the Trump first impeachment inquiry involving Ukraine.

Eisen is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, an attorney and a CNN legal analyst and co-founder of the States United Democracy Center.

In February, Trump issued an executive order to start the process of revoking security clearances held by the 51 intelligence officials who falsely claimed in a letter during the 2020 election season that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation.

Trump claimed their actions constituted election interference. He directed Gabbard to investigate others in and outside government for “inappropriate activity.”

