Out at DOGE, Elon Musk gets GOP attention with a different announcement

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 29, 2025 Real World News



After drawing little interest (and maybe sighs of relief?) from Republicans in Congress for his work in cutting wasteful spending as the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk said, “I think I’ve done enough.”

But Musk, who officially departs from government service on May 30, wasn’t done. He added that he will be rolling back plans for political spending in the 2026 midterm elections.

“If I see a reason to do political spending in the future, I will do it,” he said.

Suddenly he had the full attention of Republicans.

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday joined several of his GOP colleagues in praising Musk and vowing that his work at DOGE has not been in vain.

“[Elon Musk] and the entire [DOGE] team have done INCREDIBLE work exposing waste, fraud, and abuse across the federal government — from the insanity of USAID’s spending to finding over 12 million people on Social Security who were over 120 years old,” Johnson wrote in a post to X on Wednesday.

“The House is eager and ready to act on DOGE’s findings so we can deliver even more cuts to big government that President Trump wants and the American people demand.”

Reports emerged on Wednesday that the White House plans to move to codify some of the DOGE cuts by sending a rescissions package to Congress. The package appears aimed at solidifying the $9.3 billion in previously approved cuts to public broadcasting and foreign aid, according to Politico.

The $9.3 billion rescission package represents only a small fraction of the estimated $175 billion in savings that DOGE has claimed.

Johnson indicated that the House would work to pass the rescissions package and use the appropriations process to speedily approve a 2026 budget that would implement the White House’s agenda.

Musk has not commented on the rescissions package nor has he indicated any plans to resume spending plans for the midterms.

