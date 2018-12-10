‘Our diplomatic map has changed’: Gulf Arab state allows Israeli flights

by WorldTribune Staff, December 10, 2018

Oman will allow Israeli passenger jets to use its airspace, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Dec. 10.

Speaking at an Israeli Foreign Ministry conference, Netanyahu revealed that Israeli passenger jets will now be permitted to fly over the Gulf Arab state on the southeastern end of the Arabian Peninsula.

“The Sultan of Oman, Qaboos, has permitted El Al flights over Oman,” said Netanyahu, adding that the decision to permit El Al flights was part of a broader change in Israel’s position globally.

“Our diplomatic map has changed dramatically, following diplomatic efforts by Israel,” Netanyahu said.

The move will significantly cut the travel time for flights from Israel to India.

Netanyahu had met with the Sultan during a trip to Oman in October. It was was the first visit of its kind to the Gulf state by an Israeli Prime Minister since Yitzhak Rabin’s 1996 trip.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia also permitted flights to and from Israel to enter its airspace, green lighting plans by Air India to create a shortened route between Tel Aviv and New Delhi.

