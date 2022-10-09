Organized crime, I: Sheriff reveals human trafficking dimension of open borders

by WorldTribune Staff, October 9, 2022

As a result of Team Biden’s policies, illegal immigrants, many of them children, are being brought into the United States by crime cartels and enslaved by them, an Arizona sheriff said.

These are the same cartels that traffic drugs across Biden’s open border, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb told Human Events Daily host Jack Posobiec on Sunday.

“Here’s what the cartel understands: how many times can they sell you a pill? Once. How many times can they sell you an ounce of cocaine? Once. How many times can they sell you a woman or a child? Over and over and over again. And so the way they do this is they will put the women into sex slavery that put the children into sex slavery,” Lamb said.

“I’m going to tell you a story of a woman we caught a while back,” Lamb said. “She had a baggie full of pills. And so we said ‘hey, what are these pills’ thinking they might be fentanyl or something and so she said, ‘well, when I was going across the border, I knew that I was going to be raped multiple times. These are morning after pills.’ Where in the world did we lose our moral compass so bad? And under the name of politics we’ll allow this to happen. We’ll put politics in front of people and that’s truly what’s happening every day. And the longer we allow this, the more people that are being enslaved every day. Women, children, and men are being enslaved in this country. And it is not the American way and we must put a stop to it.”

Men who are trafficked are extorted to buy their own freedom, the sheriff added.

“Children are being put into slavery,” Lamb said. “We’ve got the men that are being extorted and forced to pay off. Even though they might pay a small a sum.”

Posobiec pointed out that what is happening is not agricultural slavery. It’s “a new kind of slavery that involves women, in some cases, underage girls, underage boys. It’s sex slavery. It’s labor servitude, of people that are being trafficked across the border by these transnational criminal cartels that are then putting people essentially into bondage.”

While Team Biden employs a strategy of asking Americans to look into the faces of the illegals and show compassion, the cartels have weaponized that compassion, and use it against America. The more the U.S. leans into feeling like they are “helping” by letting people in, the more those people are exploited by the violent, merciless cartels, Lamb said.

“For the most part,” Lamb said, the cartels “focus on trafficking humans and drugs into America. Now, some of them are so powerful and so wealthy, and every day that this administration continues with their open border policies. These groups become stronger and stronger because of the amount of cash that is being brought right to the doorsteps with these 300,000 plus people trying to come to America every month. And so they become more and more powerful. They’re heavily armed. Not only do they fight with the government, they fight with each other for power because so much money is on the line. I think I heard that they’re making about $200 million a week. So there’s an exorbitant amount of money that’s exchanging hands, and when that happens, that comes with violence that comes with power struggles, and those power struggles not just happened within, like I said, the cartels but it happens with the government as well.”

“You’re not talking about their side of the border at this point,” Posobiec asked, “you’re saying that even here in our own country, what we would consider to be American territory, which which we claim is American territory. There’s whole routes, rat lines that are actually under control of these cartels, is that what you’re saying?”

“That’s what I’m saying,” Lamb said. “And there are signs in the desert areas saying that base that our government or Bureau of Land Management has put up saying, warning or traveling, proceed with caution smugglers may be found in this area. So we’ve just put up signs to tell the American people ‘you probably shouldn’t come in here anymore.’ That tells you right there that we don’t know those routes anymore. These cartels are fighting each other, as well, building bunkers on the U.S. side of the border.”

When asked what could be done to shut down the cartels, Lamb said that policies that close the border are necessary, and that the cartels should be declared terrorist organizations.

“Once you to declare them terrorists that gives you the ability to really use your special forces. You don’t even have to go in and create an exact war on northern Mexico. You can send in your special forces in your high gear elite military units, which those are deteriorating because of our woke military now, but you send them in and you go in and you stop these cartels,” Lamb said.

Great @jesseprimetime on the gigantic human trafficking operation by the Biden administration in cahoots with cartels. Underage illegal migrants handed to unvetted sponsors. The @nypost saw it on NJ turnpike late at night after tracking Biden’s secret flights to Westchester — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 4, 2022

Biden is enabling the largest human trafficking operation in modern history! https://t.co/NkpfTi87vE — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 5, 2022

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish