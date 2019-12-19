‘Organic’ gun sanctuary revolt spreads to 9 states, 90 percent of Virginia counties

by WorldTribune Staff, December 19, 2019

As Democrats, led by those seeking the party’s 2020 presidential nomination, continue to push for strict gun control, including the possibility of confiscating legally obtained firearms, Second Amendment proponents are feeling the urgency and fighting back.

A movement to create gun sanctuaries has now reached Illinois, Washington, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, New Jersey, Florida, and Tennessee. Illinois is credited with starting the movement and Virginia is quickly becoming the model which others are following.

Virginia gun owners in just 43 days have pushed 90 percent of the state’s counties to become gun “sanctuaries,” the latest three on Monday night, Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted in a Dec. 18 op-ed.

The gun sanctuary movement uses words such as “Second Amendment Sanctuary” and “constitutional,” and signals that police will not enforce anti-gun laws. Democrat-backed proposals before the Virginia legislature include gun bans, gun registration, expanded background checks, and limits on the size of magazines that hold cartridges.

After Democrats won control of the state legislature in November, the pro-Second Amendment movement has led to the governments of 86 of Virginia’s 95 counties, as well as 15 towns and cities, to adopt some type of sanctuary language, “putting Gov. Ralph Northam and other liberals on notice that their gun control plans aren’t welcome,” Bedard noted.

“I did not think it would be that high of a number,” said sanctuary advocate and Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins. “It’s an organic thing that just took off after Election Day. Elections have consequences, and this is the result. This has truly rocked the conservative, libertarian group’s core. It has really shook a lot of them awake. They are fully awake.”

Jenkins has proposed deputizing gun owners to protect their weapons from any gun grab.

“They’re the everyday man who is focused on raising a family, going to work, and trying to live a good life and be a good citizen, and they see this as people who have no knowledge of what they’re family means when it comes to protection or the bearing of arms, nor can they relate to their culture of hunting or sport shooting or anything about them, and yet they want to come from their urban areas … and they drive to Richmond, where they want to implement these laws where the vast amount of Virginia is going to be affected by it even though they have not done anything wrong,” Jenkins said.

The gun sanctuary movement has not seen a big push from the National Rifle Association, Bedard noted, adding that it is local groups, notably the Virginia Citizens Defense League, that have “led the campaign that has brought thousands of gun-rights advocates to county board meetings.”

Cam Edwards, editor of Bearing Arms and a national authority on gun laws, said that “What’s happening is Virginia is becoming a national story and model.”

Late Monday, three counties in Virginia — Stafford, Prince Edward, and York — and the town of Vinton, all joined the movement.

