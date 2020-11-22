Oregon governor: Call cops on Thanksgiving covid violators

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 22, 2020

Using coronavirus as a power-grab platform, authoritarian governors across the U.S. have imposed nearly a year’s worth of lockdown misery. The tyrants are now stepping up their game since a clear path to end the crisis is in sight as 95 percent effective vaccines are being prepared to ship.

The target is Thanksgiving and American families.

In Oregon, socialist Democrat Gov. Kate Brown is urging residents to call the police on their neighbors who violate her order of a six-person limit on in-home gatherings.

Anyone who violates Brown’s order faces penalties of up to 30 days in jail, fines of up to $1,250, or both.

The temporary “freeze,” which went into effect Wednesday, restricts indoor at-home and social gatherings to six people from no more than two households, with no exceptions for Thanksgiving get-togethers.

In a Friday virtual interview with KGW-TV, Brown agreed that Oregonians should rat out their neighbors if they see them hosting more than six people.

“Look, this is no different than what happens if there’s a party down the street and it’s keeping everyone awake. What do neighbors do? They call law enforcement because it’s too noisy,” Brown told KGW. “This is just like that. It’s like a violation of a noise ordinance.”

Radio host Rush Limbaugh noted during his Nov. 17 broadcast: “These people are making a mad dash to cancel Thanksgiving as fast as they can. They are doing everything they can to erase the traditions, the institutions that have defined this country. It makes me sad, and it makes me sick.”

Next level tyranny from Minnesota’s Walz

Minnesota’s tyrant of a governor, Democrat Tim Walz, announced on Wednesday a month-long lockdown order that bans all social gatherings of people who do not live in the same household, even if participants wear face masks and practice proper social distancing.

In a statement straight out of Soviet-style doctrine, Walz’s order reads: “Any business owner, manager, or supervisor who requires or encourages any of their employees, contractors, vendors, volunteers, or interns to violate this Executive Order is guilty of a gross misdemeanor and upon conviction must be punished by a fine not to exceed $3,000 or by imprisonment for not more than a year. In addition to those criminal penalties, the Attorney General, as well as city and county attorneys, may investigate and seek any civil relief of up to $25,000 per occurrence.”

On Saturday, Minnesotans went to Walz’s mansion to protest. The crowd posted signs of infamous dictators from history on the fence of the property. Others held signs that dared Walz to arrest them for attending a Thanksgiving gathering with their family. The crowd also sang “America (My Country, ‘Tis of Thee).”

Walz’s order, in place until Dec.18, shut down bars, restaurants, and breweries, except for takeout, delivery, or walk-up service. The order also closed gyms, indoor sports facilities, theaters, bowling alleys, arcades, go-kart tracks, and other entertainment businesses.

Retail businesses, barbershops, and salons are permitted to stay open, but may only operate at 50% capacity.

All youth, high school, and adult sports leagues are prohibited for the next four weeks, but college and professional teams are exempt from the order.

Pennsylvania governor pushes ‘virtual’ Thanksgiving

Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf seems to believe that Orwellian is a good thing.

The Pennsylvania governor warned the state’s residents that having Thanksgiving dinner with anyone outside of their own households is risky.

Wolf would much rather direct free citizens to have a “virtual” Thanksgiving. “Host a virtual meal with friends and family who don’t live with your,” states a graphic from a Wolf tweet.

“Have people send recipes and photos of dishes they prepare.”

You just sent your grandmother a photo of that mouth watering turkey and stuffing. Now, go grab a slice of her delicious virtual pumpkin pie.

Wolf’s new mask mandate now applies to every indoor place, including private homes, where people from different households are gathered. Be very worried if there is even one chief of police or sheriff in Pennsylvania willing to order their forces to go into people’s homes and arrest people for violating this order.

To drive home their authoritarian point, Pennsylvania officials issued a mandate which took effect on Nov. 20 requiring all travelers entering or returning to Pennsylvania, except for regular commuters, to obtain a negative covid test 72 hours before their arrival. Otherwise they are asked to quarantine for 14 days after they arrive.

