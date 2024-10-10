One-time emergency appeal for unsung heroes

Special to WorldTribune from the Free Press Foundation, October 10, 2024

The Free Press Foundation has been in contact with veteran working journalists whose work it has in the past supported and who have been severely impacted this year by a Triple Whammy: Two hurricanes and — believe it or not — censorship.

Major influencers including Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson have sounded the alarm about Orwellian threats to free speech and the free press in this climactic year 2024, but fortunately they have been able to ride out the storm.

The Free Press Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, has set the goal of raising $30,000 to provide emergency support for working journalists of the non-celebrity kind whose work has been featured in well-known independent news platforms.

They need our help right now. Thank you in advance for your contribution!

Sincerely,

Robert Morton and Larry Ward for Free Press Foundation