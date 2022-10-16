One of Ukraine’s $5 million MiGs went down after it shot down a $25,000 Russian drone

by WorldTribune Staff, October 16, 2022

Ukraine lost one of its MiG-29 fighter jets after it shot down an Iranian-made drone being used by Russia in the ongoing war.

A Ukrainian MiG-29 reportedly costs between $5 million and $12 million.

The drone, an Iranian Shahed-136 Kamikaze (re-christened as Geran-2 by Russia), costs between $20,000 and $25,000.

The Iran-made Shahed-136 Kamikazes are “literally powered by lawnmower engines (presumably, because Iran has limited access to engines due to U.S. sanctions),” Portfolio Armor reported.

“Despite being loud and slow, they apparently have been quite effective, so the Ukrainian Air Force sent up a MiG-29 fighter to shoot one down.”

The MiG successfully shot down the drone, but shrapnel from the explosion of the drone hit the MiG’s cockpit, forcing the pilot to eject.

Ukraine can easily dig into its cash haul from the U.S. to replace the MiG. The Biden administration this week supplied Kyiv with another “security aid package” worth $725 million.

Team Biden has now given the Ukrainians aid equal to Russia’s entire military budget for 2021.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk agreed to continue to foot the bill for the Ukrainian military’s Starlink satellite Internet communications even though Musk was briefly put on the Ukraine’s Myrotvorets kill list.

Musk added to Ukraine’s Myrotvorets kill list (which includes 327 children!) I’ve been speaking & writing about this list for years, after being placed on it in 2019, but now that Musk is on it, after Roger Waters & others, perhaps the “peacemaker” list might itself be killed… pic.twitter.com/lLUxnReZZp — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) October 14, 2022

