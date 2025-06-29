by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 29, 2025
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt outlines President Donald Trump’s major developments both at home and abroad in what she described as a week of historic accomplishments for the American people.
ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL MAGA MINUTE 🇺🇸
💥 Iran’s Nukes Obliterated
🤝 Israel-Iran Ceasefire
💸 NATO Agrees to 5% GDP Defense Spend
📈 S&P & Nasdaq Hit Highs
⛽️ Low Gas Prices
⚖️ SCOTUS Ends Nationwide Injunctions
🏛️ Americans Support the One Big Beautiful Bill
More from @PressSec ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/g6xqOIzTIt
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 28, 2025