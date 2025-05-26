‘One, Big, Beautiful Bill’ seeks to cut 1.4 million illegals from Medicaid

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 26, 2025

An estimated 1.4 million illegal aliens are receiving Medicaid courtesy of the American taxpayer.

President Donald Trump is moving to end that.

Trump’s tax and spending bill, which passed the House by one vote on Thursday, blocks anyone unable to verify U.S. citizenship, nationality, or satisfactory immigration status from coverage under the program.

“The One, Big, Beautiful Bill is a generational chance to protect Medicaid for Americans by removing at least 1.4 million illegal immigrants from the program,” the White House said in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he aims to have the legislation passed before the July 4 holiday.

Democrats and their allies in major media accused Trump and Republicans who support the bill of pushing cuts in Medicaid.

House Speaker Mike Johnson responded: “We are not cutting Medicaid in this package. There‘s a lot of misinformation out there about this.”

In an interview on CNN, Johnson noted: “The numbers of Americans who are affected are those that are entwined in our work to eliminate fraud, waste and abuse. And what do I mean by that? You got more than 1.4 million illegal aliens on Medicaid. Medicaid is not intended for non-U.S. citizens. It‘s intended for the most vulnerable populations of Americans, which is pregnant women and young single mothers, the disabled, the elderly. They are protected in what we‘re doing because we‘re preserving the resources for those who need it most.”

Johnson added: “You‘re talking about 4.8 million able-bodied workers, young men, for example, who are on Medicaid and not working. They are choosing not to work when they can. That is called fraud. They are cheating the system. When you root out those kinds of abuses, you save the resources that are so desperately needed by the people who deserve it and need it most. That‘s what we‘re doing.”

