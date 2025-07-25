‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ forces closure of 5 CA Planned Parenthood facilities

by WorldTribune Staff, July 25, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill”, which prevents Medicaid programs from funding groups that provide abortion services, has forced five Planned Parenthood facilities in Northern California to close, a report said.

Trump’s “budget cuts to Medicaid have forced Planned Parenthood Mar Monte to shutter five clinics across Northern California and the Central Coast, including one in South San Francisco,” the San Francisco Chronicle cited Planned Parenthood officials as saying in a Thursday report.

“The GOP-led federal spending bill that Trump signed into law earlier this month eliminated federal Medicaid funding for any type of medical care to organizations that perform abortions,” the report noted.

The report went on to complain that the Planned Parenthood facility closures “represent the first wave of how the recent federal budget cuts will have real-life consequences for health clinics across the country — particularly for low-income Americans.”

Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill”, the report continued, represents a “crushing blow” to California, which set up to be an abortion haven after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

In the year after the decision, Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Democrat-controlled state legislature have passed more than a dozen new laws and invested more than $200 million to increase abortion access across the state.

“Thursday’s announcement drives home the extent of the federal government’s tremendous power to impact abortion access,” the report said.

Federal funding has, until now, continued to flow to Planned Parenthood, despite the Hyde Amendment’s ban on federal funding of abortion, because of the other services Planned Parenthood says that is provides.

