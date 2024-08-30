On the record: Kamala owns Afghanistan decision; And she now supports a border wall?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 30, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



On Monday, former President Donald Trump was invited by Gold Star Families to participate in a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery marking the 3rd anniversary of the deaths of 13 U.S. military members in the botched Biden-Harris withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Kamala Harris did not attend.

In fact, she has owned the decision that many analysts have said was one of the worst in U.S. foreign policy history.

🚨Kamala Harris was behind the botched Afghanistan withdrawal that resulted in 13 dead American service members: CNN: “Joe Biden just made a really big decision—Afghanistan—were you the last person in the room?” Kamala: “Yes.” CNN: “And you feel comfortable?” Kamala: “I do.” pic.twitter.com/GyNdBaZDry — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) August 26, 2024

Meanwhile, Harris has reversed her position on spending hundreds of millions of dollars to build a wall along the southern border, Axios reported on Tuesday.

Harris is now in favor of building a wall after being attacked repeatedly by former President Donald Trump for presiding over an unprecedented surge in illegal immigration to the U.S. as the Biden administration’s “border czar.”

Harris had previously called the border wall “un-American,” a “stupid waste of money” and Trump’s “medieval vanity project.”

Harris now backs the bipartisan border bill proposed in February, which would require hundreds of millions of unspent public dollars to go toward further construction of a border wall, according to Axios. The office of Republican Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, one of the lawmakers who negotiated the bill, projected that the bill would spend $650 million on wall construction, a far cry from the $18 billion that Trump wanted for the border wall in 2018.

In a pre-taped interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, Harris was given ample opportunity to explain her shifting positions on key issues.

For example, the Democrat presidential was asked why she suddenly supports fracking after pledging to ban it during her 2020 presidential primary campaign.

“I’m very clear about where I stand,” Harris said.

Actually, she wasn’t.

“My values have not changed. I believe it is very important that we take seriously what we must do to guard against what is a clear crisis in terms of the climate. And to do that, we can do what we have accomplished thus far,” Harris said.

“From my experience as vice president, we can do it without banning fracking,” she added. “What I have seen is that we can grow and we can increase a thriving clean energy economy without banning fracking.”

Fracking is a major employer in (the key swing state) Pennsylvania.

On the Inflation Reduction Act, in which she cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate, Harris said it was successful not in reducing inflation but for solving the climate crisis by applying “metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time.”

What?

Asked by Bash about her flip-flops, Harris said: “I believe the American people deserve a new way forward.”

Harris added that she would “Turn the page on the last decade of what I believe has been contrary to where the spirit of our country really lies.”

So Harris is saying, unless the Joe Biden brain fog is contagious, that everything she has done over the past nearly four years has been backward and contrary to the American spirit?

Asked if she had any regrets about repeatedly lying to the American people that Biden was fit to serve another four years, Harris said she did not, and praised the “smart” Biden for his “transformative” leadership and “selfless” decision to step down.

“I am the best person to do the job at this moment,” she boasted.

Really?

