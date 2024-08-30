On the record II: Pelosi regrets not calling in national guard on Jan. 6, 2021

by WorldTribune Staff, August 30, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



In video footage turned over to House Republicans investigating J6 security failures, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi admits that she had repeatedly been pressured by lawmakers before J6 to make sure there was enough security. Pelosi says in the video: “How many times did members ask, are we prepared? Are we prepared? We’re not prepared for the worst. … We will have totally failed. And we’ve got to take some responsibility.”

Pelosi had previously insisted that she bears no responsibility for security arrangements on J6, even though Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving, the head House security officer reported to her.

Pelosi failed on J6. She admits it in newly unearthed footage: “We’re calling the National Guard now? They should have been here to start out.” “We have totally failed. We need to take some responsibility for not moving to secure…” pic.twitter.com/54UKBKqoxW — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 28, 2024

The footage, recorded Pelosi’s daughter Alexandra, who was filming a documentary, shows Pelosi and her entourage leaving the Capitol through a tunnel. She says: “We’re calling the National Guard now? They should have been here to start out.”

The comments from Pelosi were outtakes from her daughter’s HBO documentary called “The Insurrectionist Next Door”. The video was only recently turned over to the House Administration Oversight Subcommittee, which is chaired Georgia Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk, who took the helm of the congressional investigation of J6 security failures when Republicans took control of the House in January 2023.

In the video, Pelosi also demands Irving resign immediately.

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

Footage from the documentary provided in June to the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight showed Pelosi saying that she bears responsibility for not stopping the events of J6. “We have responsibility, Terri,” Pelosi was heard saying, referencing her Chief of Staff Terri McCullough. “We did not have any accountability for what was going on there, and we should have.”

“This is ridiculous. You’re going to ask me in the middle of the thing when they’ve already breached the inaugural stuff that should we call the Capitol police — I mean the National Guard? Why weren’t the National Guard there to begin with?” she said from the backseat of an SUV while leaving the Capitol. Someone said off camera, “They thought that they had sufficient resources,” to which Pelosi responded, “They clearly didn’t know. And I take responsibility for not having them just prepare for more.”

In 2022, House Republicans released a report demonstrating through texts and emails that Pelosi’s office was directly involved in the planning of security for the U.S. Capitol that failed during the Jan. 6 riot.

Help Wanted