On Inauguration day, Biden appointed partner of Hunter’s criminal attorney to head DOJ crime division

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 21, 2023

Who can Americans call when their nation is being hijacked?

The voluminous amount of information coming out of Washington on Wednesday and Thursday regarding what some are calling the “Biden family crime syndicate” shows “what we’ve learned here is exactly what you suspected all along. The Biden people are criminals,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson said in his opening monologue Thursday night.

Carlson pointed out that, on Jan. 20, 2021, Inauguration day, Joe Biden appointed Nick McQuaid, the former law partner of Hunter Biden’s criminal attorney, to head up the Department of Justice crime division which would be investigating — Hunter Biden.

“McQuaid’s main qualification was being the former law partner of Hunter Biden’s criminal attorney,” Carlson noted. “In December of 2020, Hunter Biden hired a Latham and Watkins lawyer called Chris Clark to defend him against potential federal tax charges. Just a month later, Hunter Biden’s dad hired Chris Clark’s partner, Nick McQuaid, to oversee the agency that could bring those federal tax charges. That seems like an obvious and glaring conflict, but no, Nick McQuaid did not recuse himself from the Hunter Biden investigation. And so, more than two years later, not surprisingly, no charges have been brought against Hunter Biden, and it’s not for lack of evidence.”

The FBI has, Carlson reminded, has had in its possession for years the laptop of Hunter Biden: “On that laptop, as you know, is a detailed account of how the Biden family made millions of dollars from foreign governments selling access to the U.S. government through Joe Biden. So, the question is, among many, did Hunter Biden pay federal taxes on all of that dough?”

Carlson continued: “What do you think? This is a guy who left a crack pipe and his driver’s license in a rental car because he was too high to put them back into his pocket. Did he pay all his federal taxes? Let’s just say he does not fit the profile of a faithful taxpayer. But he is the president’s son and that’s why when he was asked about the criminal investigation into his taxes two years ago, he didn’t seem that worried.”

On Wednesday, two Republicans on the House Oversight Committee who viewed Treasury Department Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) said the reports show the Biden clan profited from a human trafficking scheme that included a prostitution ring in the United States and other countries including Russia and Ukraine.

On Thursday, news broke of an IRS whistleblower writing in a letter to members of Congress that Hunter Biden is being given preferential treatment in what is an improperly handled investigation into tax crimes and other wrongdoing related to his business dealings and the purchase of a gun.

Later on Thursday, it was revealed that former acting CIA chief Michael Morell, in private sworn testimony before Congress, said that the Biden campaign asked him to organize 50 colleagues to sign a letter in October 2020 falsely claiming that emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop reported by the New York Post were “Russian disinformation.”

The whistleblower “informed Congress that he has proof that the attorney general of the United States, Merrick Garland, lied under oath about the Hunter Biden investigation. That’s a felony,” Carlson noted.

“So, the attorney general of the United States committed a felony, according to this whistleblower, who also says he has seen ‘preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols throughout the agency’ and that these changes in standard protocol were designed to ‘benefit the politically connected.’ So, what we’ve learned here is exactly what you suspected all along: The Biden people are criminals.”

Is there a constitutional attorney in the house to represent not elected officials or government officials but their employers, the American people?

