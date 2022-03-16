Old Democrat playbook: Blame Trump; New Democrat playbook: Blame Putin

by WorldTribune Staff, March 16, 2022

Washington observers often say Democrats no longer advance real policy solutions, but rely on ad hominem attacks to expand their power.

On March 8, Joe Biden was asked what Americans can expect on gas prices. “They’re going to go up,” he said. Asked to offer solutions, he shrugged, and said: “Can’t do much right now. Russia is responsible.”

While not being known to cut anything, Democrats have managed to whittle their excuse for all of America’s problems from three to two words:

Orange man bad.

Putin bad.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: “It’s his actions, President Putin, that is prompting the rising gas prices. That is what is happening.”

Washington Democrat Rep. Kim Schrier said that anyone criticizing Biden over rising gas prices is “un-American.”

When asked about the growing energy and inflation crises in the United States, Schrier said: “I believe a couple things — right now, in the last two weeks — this is Putin. You should be blaming Putin if anybody for this. “To not blame Putin, first of all is denying reality, and second, frankly, I think is un-American.”

TownHall.com’s Spencer Brown noted: “Once again, Democrats knew that their tax-and-spend agenda paired with energy policies to make America dependent on the world would make life more expensive for Americans — and they did it anyway. Now that the consequences of their actions are coming back to bite them, they’re in denial. And if you dare to point out the mess that they’ve created — even based on their own admissions — well, you’re just un-American.”

In an op-ed for The Hill, Joe Concha noted: “Funny how up until a few weeks ago the White House never made any connection between Putin and domestic gas prices, instead blaming everything from OPEC to oil companies here at home.”

Big Media, meanwhile, got the “Putin Bad” memo from Team Biden and followed it to the letter.

“The U.S. economy has been hit with increased gas prices, inflation, and supply-chain issues due to the Ukraine crisis,” was the Twitter headline from CBS News.

“‘Putin’s price hike’ will be borne by American consumers,” said ABC News.

“The new message, which has been tested in Democratic polling, is threefold: empathize with the economic strain high fuel prices are putting on Americans, which Biden already has been doing; send a strong warning to oil and gas companies that might seek to exploit the crisis; and blame Putin,” reported NBC News, quoting an unnamed White House official.

Biden’s handlers also have taken to deploying teenage TikTok influencers to coordinate the messaging that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is to blame for gas prices that have been rising since Biden was installed in the White House.

The Daily Mail noted that Biden had “cynically deployed TikTokers” to blame “soaring inflation on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – even though it was a serious issue for months before that war began.”

Under Biden, inflation already had surged to its highest level in decades, 7.5%, before the war started. Weeks after the attacks began, inflation measured at 7.9%.

The Daily Mail explained that Biden “is desperate to shift the blame for the tanking economy as his own approval ratings crumble, with this November’s midterms currently predicted to spell grim news for his Democrat Party.”

Ellie Zeiler, an 18-year-old with more than 10 million followers on TikTok, was one of 30 TikTok stars to attend a March 10 Zoom meeting with White House officials and National Security Council staffers, the Washington Post reported last week.

