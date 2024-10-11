O’Keefe releases border documentary ‘Line in the Sand’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 11, 2024

James O’Keefe has released a new documentary on the ongoing invasion at the U.S. southern border.

O’Keefe and Border Hawk collaborated on the project.

“Line in the Sand” premiered on Oct. 10, exclusively on the Tucker Carlson Network.

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

Don’t Trust AI With the News and Your Children’s Future

  ,

O’Keefe releases border documentary ‘Line in the Sand’ added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →