O’Keefe releases border documentary ‘Line in the Sand’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 11, 2024

James O’Keefe has released a new documentary on the ongoing invasion at the U.S. southern border.

O’Keefe and Border Hawk collaborated on the project.

“Line in the Sand” premiered on Oct. 10, exclusively on the Tucker Carlson Network.

🚨WORLD PREMIERE🚨 Line in the Sand (2024) – Official Trailer | James O’Keefe, Debut Film Undercover journalist James O’Keefe goes to the front lines of the migrant industrial complex using hidden cameras and raw testimonials. O’Keefe reveals the shocking reality of the U.S.… pic.twitter.com/iLdWL9RtRp — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 25, 2024

