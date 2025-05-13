Oh no: Inflation hits four-year low

by WorldTribune Staff, May 13, 2025 Real World News



For most, it was good news. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported that the annual inflation rate eased to 2.3 percent in April, the lowest since February 2021.

Other good news from the report:

• Gasoline prices decreased for the third straight month.

• At home food prices fell by 0.4 percent.

• Eggs were down 17.7 percent since March.

• Pork and beef ran at or slightly behind inflation.

• Overall, grocery prices had their largest decline in nearly five years.

The numbers show “that Joe Biden’s attempted destruction of the U.S. economy can be reversed,” RedState’s streiff noted. “Should this good news continue, Trump will enter next year in a strong position to expand GOP caucuses in the Senate and House.”

