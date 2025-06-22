‘Now is the time for peace’: Trump scoops legacy media on bombing of Iran nuclear sites

by WorldTribune Staff, June 21, 2025 Real World News

At 7:50 p.m. ET on June 21, President Donald Trump posted the following announcement on Truth Social:

We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.

The president followed that post with another announcing that he would address the nation at 10 p.m. ET. He posted a claim by Open Source Intel: “Fordow is gone.”

In his brief statement to the nation at 10 p.m., Trump stated that the U.S. strikes had “completely obliterated” the nuclear sites and that “we erased the horrible threat to Israel.” He added that the United States would go after more targets if Iran did not agree to a diplomatic solution.

He concluded by saying, “We love you God.”

WorldTribune.com monitored the immediate media response. Google News was in the dark as was the Wall Street Journal and other major newspaper and news sites that have featured leaks from administration officials.

President’s Trump’s statement was not only a worldwide scoop but evidence that he had succeeded in keeping the execution of the bombing attack secret.

Soon the reports rolled in with conservatives sites crediting Truth Social and legacy media sites citing “social media.”

Earlier on June 21, U.S. officials said multiple B-2 stealth bombers can carry giant “bunker busting” bombs were heading west over the Pacific.

The President’s difficult and momentous decision was no doubt also intended to send a blunt message to the chief U.S. adversary, the Chinese Communist Party.

https://t.co/2OYrMFlw46 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2025 In Iran, the office of the governor of Qom, the Iranian province where the the heavily fortified facility Fordow nuclear site is located, confirmed the attack in an announcement published in IRNA, an official state media outlet.

"A few hours ago, with the activation of Qom's air defense system and the identification of hostile targets, part of the area surrounding the Fordow nuclear site was subjected to an aerial attack by the enemies," the Qom governor's office said. Iran built one uranium-enrichment site within a mountain at Fordow, where it produces most of its near-weapons-grade material. Trump had pressed for a diplomatic deal with Iran to abandon its nuclear program and had authorized his Mideast special envoy Steve Witkoff to conduct five rounds of high-level direct talks with Iranian leaders beginning in April. However, Tehran had balked at a deal after Israel began its airstrikes on June 13. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Friday there would be no talks "until Israeli aggression stops" and that Iran would retaliate if the United States launched an attack.