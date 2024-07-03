Now Hunter Biden is sitting in at White House meetings with his father, raising questions

by WorldTribune Staff, July 3, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



For most Democrat administrations, the eligibility scorecard for a seat at the table for high level West Wing meetings goes something like this:

Father a child out of wedlock … sex scandals and Democrats are not a problem.

Recovering crack addict … we can spin it as overcoming adversity.

Felony conviction on gun charges … don’t let the door hit you on the way out.

But this is the Biden administration.

So, Hunter Biden, who checks all three boxes, is naturally now sitting in on White House meetings with his father.

It is unclear whether Hunter Biden has passed any kind of security check or background check, and it is also not clear what kind of meetings he is attending with his father, and what sorts of policy decisions are made with him present.

The first son has been present at the meetings since his dad returned to the White House on Monday, NBC News reported, citing four sources.

The report was confirmed by the New York Post, which cited two sources with indirect knowledge as saying Hunter was at the meetings but his precise role in decision-making, if any, is not known.

One NBC source said the internal reaction among aides was, “What the hell is happening?” after the first son “popped into” multiple meetings and phone calls.

Previous reports noted that, during last weekend’s family confab at Camp David, Hunter Biden was the most vehement in insisting 81-year-old Joe stay in the presidential race.

“Hunter doesn’t trust” his father’s old guard of aides, one source told The Post. “I think Hunter wants to be there, and POTUS isn’t going to say no.”

Members of the Biden clan have cast blame for Joe’s debate catastrophe on longtime advisers who prepared the elder Biden, including former White House chief of staff Ron Klain, senior adviser Anita Dunn and personal attorney Bob Bauer, according to multiple press reports, including by The New York Times and Politico.

Hunter Biden, 54, was convicted June 11 on three federal gun felonies and is scheduled for a second federal trial Sept. 5 for $1.4 million in alleged tax fraud.

Joe Biden has in the past said he is proud of his son for overcoming his crack addiction.

Being a recovering addict is something that would usually cause most advisers to lose security clearances if not their jobs.

Team Biden in 2021 even fired five staffers who admitted they had used marijuana.

