Novak Djokovic: An unabashed Christian at Christian-bashing Paris Olympics

As he dismantled archrival Rafael Nadal during Monday’s second round of the Paris Olympics tennis singles competition, Novak Djokovic did not hide his Christian faith, prominently displaying the cross in what many saw as a statement countering the overt Christian-bashing carried out during the 2024 Games’ Opening Ceremony.

“Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian,” Djokovic emphasized.

In Monday’s match at Stade Roland Garros, where Nadal had won 14 of his 22 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic triumphed, 6-1, 6-4.

🚨🇷🇸DJOKOVIC SENDS POWERFUL MESSAGE WITH CHRISTIAN CROSS AT PARIS OLYMPICS Tennis champion Novak Djokovic proudly displayed his Christian cross during the Paris Olympics, sending a powerful message amid controversy. The Paris Olympics faced major backlash for alleged mockery… pic.twitter.com/xgHLFNCJ3o — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 28, 2024

The Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games featured drag queens posed as Christian imagery including “The Last Supper.”

Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano – the former papal nuncio to the United States who questioned the legitimacy of Pope Francis and the authority of the Second Vatican Council, and was excommunicated three weeks ago for “his refusal to recognize and submit to the Supreme Pontiff,” issued a scathing rebuke of the Olympics, calling the Opening Ceremony “the latest in a long series of vile attacks on God, the Catholic Religion and natural Morality by the antichristic elite holds that hostage Western countries.”

Vigano added: “The elite who organizes these ceremonies demand not only the right to blasphemy and the obscene display of the foulest vices, but even their mute acceptance by Catholics and decent people, who are forced to suffer the outrage the most sacred symbols of their Faith and the very foundations of the Natural Law desecrated.”

According to Vigano, “Satan makes nothing: only he ruins everything. He does not invent: he tampers. And his followers are no different: they humiliate woman’s femininity in order to erase the motherhood that recalls the Virgin Mother; they castrate man’s manhood in order to tear from the image of God’s fatherhood; they corrupt the little ones in order to kill in them and make them victims of the most abject wokeism.”

Vigano went on to say that it’s “no coincidence” that the ceremonies were presided over by French President Emanuel Macron, an “emissary of the World Economic Forum,” who “passes off a transvestite as his own wife with impunity, just as Barack Obama is accompanied by a muscular man in a wig.”

After widespread backlash, the Olympics has removed its own YouTube videos of the performance as re-uploads begin to disappear from multiple social media platforms.

Despite receiving more than 279,000 views, the first video only had 2,600 likes. The second video accumulated 531,000 views with only 11,000 likes. YouTube does not display dislikes.

The Olympics deleted their own video of the opening ceremony because it was being criticized too much. pic.twitter.com/hxDs7kO63t — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 27, 2024

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “We are witnessing occult demonic rituals on public display at the opening of the Olympics in France. All Satanic ritual are inversion of Christianity, such as the Black Mass. Satanism is on the move and it is in plain view. Christians must act.”

Judicial Watch announced it filed a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) complaint against NBC for airing obscene and indecent content from the Olympics Opening Ceremony.

The complaint, filed by Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton reads, in part:

NBC and its various stations/outlets on TV, cable and Internet carried (and continues to make available) the Olympics Opening Ceremony on July 26, which included an adult male purposefully exposing (himself) in the presence of a child/children. This content is both obscene and indecent and, to make matters worse, it was aired during viewing hours when it was likely seen by millions of children and minors.

