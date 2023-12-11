‘Nothing more to say’: Trump will not testify in ‘rigged’ NY trial

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 11, 2023

Donald Trump on Sunday said he would not take the stand in his New York civil fraud trial on Monday.

Trump said in a statement: “I made the decision NOT TO TESTIFY today in the RIGGED TRIAL in New York City, in which Democrats are trying to impose the ‘corporate death penalty’ upon me and my family. As you know, I have already testified. There is NOTHING more to say other than that this is a complete and total witch hunt designed to financially destroy Joe Biden’s leading opponent – yours truly.”

Trump added: “It’s hard to believe such a tyrannical abuse of power could ever happen in America. While I will not be taking an oath today to be sworn in as a witness, I will instead focus my time and energy on a different oath that I will soon be taking… Nearly 1 year from now, I will humbly be sworn in as your 47th President and take the Oath of Office ‘to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.’ So help me God!”

In a legal filing, Trump attorney Chris Kise criticized the Judge Art Engoron’s gag order on his client, which prohibits him from saying certain things in public about the trial.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ $250 million civil suit against Trump accuses the Republican presidential front-runner of defrauding the state for years by using the Trump Organization to inflate or deflate property values in their favor.

Meanwhile, in the latest Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll, Trump has topped the magic 50 percent mark in Iowa.

Second place Ron DeSantis is 32 points behind in the GOP primary poll. Nikki Haley is 35 points behind Trump. Haley has not gained a single point since being endorsed by Americans for Prosperity Action, the political wing of the deep-pocketed network founded by the Koch Brothers.

