Not satire: LA removes ‘homophobic’ No U-turn signs

by WorldTribune Staff, June 17, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Here is how it all went down in Los Angeles (this is not satire).

Some two decades ago, “No Cruising” signs were removed from the city’s streets as the homosexual community complained the signs were targeting them.

Now, No U-Turn signs have been removed by the Los Angeles City Council from the Silver Lake community because, get this, they remind the LGBTQ community of the “No Cruising” signs and are therefore “homophobic.”

Hilarity ensued:

BREAKING: LA City Council members have removed “No U-Turn” traffic signs in a gay neighborhood. They say the signs were homophobic. No, this is not satire. pic.twitter.com/yadflyo588 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 14, 2024

These are next 👇 pic.twitter.com/RKm3SJiVI5 — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) June 14, 2024

Our culture needs to do a U-Turn…quickly. — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) June 14, 2024

