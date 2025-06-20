Not satire: Democrats’ deportation ad called desperation play

by WorldTribune Staff, June 20, 2025 Real World News



A new ad by the pro-Democrat PAC Progress Action Fund shows a fictional Republican lawmaker and masked men kidnapping an American citizen who is on a date with her boyfriend, saying she will be deported because she “looks like one of them.”

“It would be more efficient for Democrats to just light their money on fire instead of spending it fear-mongering with a silly ad no one takes seriously. This is clearly just a sad attempt to distract from the violent Democrat rioters in LA who want to keep criminal illegal aliens in American communities,” Abigail Jackson, a White House spokesperson, said.

Some X posters wondered if the people who created and acted in the ad can be deported:

THIS NEW AD SHOWS THE DESPERATION OF DEMOCRATS. Democrats attract low IQ, emotional voters who don’t follow news.pic.twitter.com/0hZibIEuuI — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 19, 2025

