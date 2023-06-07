Not satire: California legislator Scott Wiener gives community service award to drag nun

by WorldTribune Staff, June 7, 2023

California Democrat state Sen. Scott Wiener on Monday presented the California State Legislature’s award for exceptional service to the community to a drag nun who is a member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence despite nationwide backlash against the Catholic-bashing group.

“I’m Scott Wiener,” he said while honoring the drag nun who goes by “sister Roma.”

“I have the honor of representing San Francisco and northern San Mateo County in the California State Senate. Today, we just completed our assembly and senate Pride ceremony where our LGBTQ Legislative Caucus honored a number of amazing community leaders from throughout the state,” Wiener said. “I nominated sister Roma for an honor based on her many, many, many years of stellar service to our community.”

“I know there was some some discussion and political discourse around this particular honor but I’m just so proud of sister Roma and her work in the community,” Wiener stated.

Sister Roma accepted the award and said: “Thank you so much, Senator Wiener. This has been an amazing honor.”

“To be included with this amazing list of nominees was probably one of the biggest honors that I’ve ever had. To come into this beautiful state capitol, which I’ve never been in before, and to be in this location where all of the decisions are made that affect our lives every day, feels important and impactful. So to be recognized here means a lot to me but also to the LGBTQ community at large.”

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’s motto is “Go forth and sin some more.” They claim to be “a leading-edge order of queer and trans nuns.”

The Post Millennial’s Katie Daviscourt noted that the drag nuns “perform shows in which they dress as both Catholic nuns and Jesus Christ, pole dancing and stripping on crosses, drinking fake semen from baby bottles, and gyrating on stage to Christian music.”

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence hit the national spotlight after the Los Angeles Dodgers announced that they would be honoring the group with a “community hero award” at the team’s Pride Night later this month. After backlash, the Dodgers rescinded the invitation, only to re-invite the drag nuns after backlash from the LGBTQ community.

Wiener has supported legislation aimed at making California a “sanctuary state” for children who want to undergo sex changes without parental consent or knowledge. The law also allows the state to strip custody from parents who won’t go along with their children’s wish to change sex.

