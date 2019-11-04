Not complicated: AP tries to explain ‘impeachment’ to the heartland

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 4, 2019

The Associated Press on Nov. 4 ran a lengthy Democratic Party infomercial masked as a news analysis on what conservative commentators are calling the ongoing coup against President Donald Trump.

It took four alleged news professionals and three more contributing writers to write the article headlined “Impeachment inquiry: How we got here and where we’re going”.

The seven contributors write in what the AP classifies a “report”:

When history writes the story, the seemingly innocent request from President Donald Trump to his Ukrainian counterpart will show their infamous July 25 phone call had a lot behind it, at least implicitly.

It had the weight of U.S. military power behind it. The dangling jewel of a White House meeting if things turned out right. And the prospect that Ukraine’s very future could be in the balance, as a country aspiring to join the West while feeling threatened by an aggressive Russia to the east.

Dancing to the edge of legality and maybe over it, Trump asked the Ukrainians to investigate his own political rivals at home and interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

In his own clearly labeled Nov. 4 opinion piece, Townhall.com’s Steve Sheldon writes: So let me get this straight. A guy who wasn’t in the room who, reports suggest, was a Democrat asset, heard from another person that the president of the United States somehow was engaged in a horrible high crime worthy of removing him from office. This guy then, after secretly consulting with Adam Schiff for a month, comes forward under ‘whistleblower’ status and rats on the president about the conversation that he wasn’t even in the room to actually hear. He was allowed to do this because someone conveniently changed the rules of ‘whistleblowing’ to include information received second-hand. This ‘whistleblower’ information is so damaging to the president that the Democrats believe he needs to be immediately impeached and removed from office. Did I miss something?”

So, what was this high crime which the seven AP contributors colluded on in order to explain to all of you in the heartland?

Sheldon wrote: “Did the president arrange the funneling of $1.5 billion dollars from a foreign entity to a company run by his son? Did he destroy evidence during a criminal investigation about the illegal handling of classified information? Did he threaten to withhold foreign aid to a country investigating a company run by his son? No, no, and no.

“He simply asked a foreign country to further investigate alleged corruption involving the former Vice President of the United States who actually admitted on video that he told said country that foreign aid would be withheld if the investigator wasn’t fired who was looking into his son’s company. This is the same son who was put on the corporate board of the company being investigated who had literally zero experience in the field and didn’t even speak the language. Everyone knows this happens all the time. I just got asked to serve on a board in Uzbekistan. It has been reported widely that he was paid $50,000 a month for being a board member. Does this sound like corruption to you? It does to me and it does to every single American who isn’t hyper obsessed with losing an election three years ago to the point of the obsession becoming a mental health issue.”

Incidentally, the AP “report” made no mention of Biden until paragraph 15. A caller asked radio host Rush Limbaugh why no media attention is being paid to the Bidens. “It’s simple. He’s a Democrat. No more complicated than that,” Limbaugh said.

“Out here in real America we see this for what it is and we’re seething,” Sheldon wrote. “How do you know we’re angry? Do we spit in the faces of those who think differently than us? Do we dress up in masks and physically attack those who share a different ideology? Do we use criminal tactics to obstruct society? Do we use violence to make our voices heard? No.

Instead, we stand in line for an entire day to show our support for the man being targeted. We make complete fools of ourselves by attending a rally and singing the National Anthem loudly. We send his campaign our hard-earned dollars five and ten at a time. Despite the censoring from the enemy in Surveillance Valley, we still tweet, post, and email our friends about what rotten treatment this president has received.”

Trump, meanwhile, said Fox News should ditch its “lousy” pollster after a recent survey found nearly half of Americans favor impeachment and removing the president from office.

Trump told reporters on Sunday that his internal polling was “very strong” in favor of him remaining in office.

“I’m very confident,” Trump said. “Our poll numbers are great. We’re doing very well in the polls.”

Asked about recent polls, including those from Fox News, showing the country split evenly about impeachment, the president responded: “You’re reading the wrong polls. Let me tell you. I have the real polls.”

Trump claimed polls from CNN were “fake” and continued to question Fox News.

A Fox News poll released Sunday showed that support for Trump’s impeachment and removal from office is at 49 percent, down from 51 percent in early October.

“The Fox polls have always been lousy,” he said. “I tell them they ought to get themselves a new pollster.”

Trump added, “People don’t want anything to do with impeachment. It’s a phony scam.”

Trump has condemned Fox’s polling before, saying they “suck.”

On Oct. 10, the president tweeted: From the day I announced I was running for President, I have NEVER had a good @FoxNews Poll. Whoever their Pollster is, they suck. But @FoxNews is also much different than it used to be in the good old days. With people like Andrew Napolitano, who wanted to be a Supreme Court Justice & I turned him down (he’s been terrible ever since), Shep Smith, @donnabrazile (who gave Crooked Hillary the debate questions & got fired from @CNN), & others, @FoxNews doesn’t deliver for US anymore. It is so different than it used to be. Oh well, I’m President!”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments