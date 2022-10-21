Not allowed in polite society: Lara Logan speaks out about Satan, etc.

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 21, 2022

Independent journalist Lara Logan has again been banned by a TV network.

Logan was dropped by Fox Nation as well as her talent agency last November after she appeared on “Fox News Primetime” and said in reference to Team Biden Covid czar Anthony Fauci: “This is what people say to me, is that he doesn’t represent science to them — he represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps.”

Logan has now been banned from Newsmax after a Wednesday interview in which she expressed she is a “firm and solid and immovable believer in God” and said the “open border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world.”

Logan also slammed globalists, including the World Economic Forum, as those who control the levers of power and "want us eating insects," and, according to leftist media reports, implied they "dine on the blood of children."

Logan also slammed globalists, including the World Economic Forum, as those who control the levers of power and “want us eating insects,” and, according to leftist media reports, implied they “dine on the blood of children.”

Logan made the comments in an interview with Eric Bolling on The Balance.

“Newsmax condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible statements made by Lara Logan and her views do not reflect our network,” Newsmax said in a statement. “We have no plans to interview her again.”

In the Wednesday interview, Bolling asked Logan about her faith in connection to the country’s southern border.

She said: “God believes in sovereignty, and national identity, and the sanctity of family, and all the things that we’ve lived with from the beginning of time. And he knows that the open border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world through all of these people who are his stooges and his servants.

“And they may think that they’re going to become gods. That’s what they tell us. you’ve all known [historian Yuval Noah] Harari and all the rest of them at the World Economic Forum.

Leftist media immediately hit the cancel Lara Logan button, with The Daily Beast leading the way by insisting the award-winning journalist was spreading conspiracy theories and “Qanon tropes.”

The Daily Beast’s headline on Logan’s Newsmax ban: “Newsmax Bans Lara Logan After She Goes Full QAnon, Spews Blood Libel on Network”.

Curious how Qanon has become a prominent part of the leftist narrative while most Americans have never heard of it.

A Pew Research poll found that 95 percent of Americans have no idea who or what Qanon is.

Pew noted: “Familiarity with QAnon is also connected with the news Americans consume. Those who get their election and political news mainly from The New York Times (59%), MSNBC (49%) or NPR (39%) are most likely to say they’ve heard or read at least a little about QAnon. And 7% of New York Times readers say they’ve heard or read a lot – the highest share of any group.”

