Non-verbal responses are trending as social media ‘influencers’ take over world

S A T I R E

Talk, talk, talk.

Until now there has been no defense against the super talkers and influencers who now reign supreme in human interactions worldwide. One-on-one is annoying enough but the proliferation of their mind control on digital video and audio formats is simply overpowering.

But recently, a passive-aggressive coping mechanism has been spreading like wildfire even to realms beyond time and space, as noted by sharp-eyed observers of cosmic phenomena at Babylon Bee. Who knew time travel caused the downfall of Adolf Hitler?

So for those who cannot get in a word edgewise in conversations with their spouse, peer groups or authoritarian leaders, there is hope: The printed word (or three). Just keep your mouth shut and enjoy life!

