No secret: Foreign spies in DC knew all about Biden long before U.S. public

Biden administration officials, congressional Democrats, and their allies in legacy media have gone to great lengths to hide the deteriorating physical and mental condition of 81-year-old President Joe Biden from the American public.

But intelligence operatives from China, Russia, and Iran have long known about Biden’s condition and have no doubt informed their governments, according to a former National Security Agency counterintelligence official.

The impact on their strategies and policies and U.S. national security is the subject of speculation.

“The Democrat-aligned media kept up the charade [Biden was well] for a long time, as the Biden White House wished,” John Schindler, who spent nearly a decade with NSA as a counterintelligence officer and intelligence analyst, stated in an online post.

“We should assume that Moscow, Beijing, and Teheran weren’t so easily fooled.”

Any chats by White House officials and close U.S. allies about Biden’s condition in vulnerable communications over the past four years were “about 100%” intercepted by foreign spies, he said according to a report by security correspondent Bill Gertz for the Washington Times.

“Which means that our enemies, especially Russia, China and Iran, have been aware of Joe Biden’s age-related decline long before the American public was informed,” Schindler said.

D.C. is home to more intelligence officers than any city in the world and finding out what’s going on inside the White House is the top intelligence priority for many of them, Schindler stated on his newsletter Top Secret Umbra.

The Biden White House could be penetrated with foreign agents, as has occurred as far back as during the Nixon administration, Schindler said.

Moscow’s KGB spy service ran “multiple agents” in the White House who supplied secrets on the Nixon campaign operation to break into the Democratic Party headquarters at the Watergate in 1974 – before the story broke in the Washington Post, Schindler said.

“Certainly, any counterintelligence veteran has obvious questions about Hunter Biden’s handsomely rewarded relations with Chinese intelligence just a few years ago,” he said.

