No-nonsense ex-cop set to replace Kamala Harris as ‘border czar’

November 11, 2024

Presiden-elect Donald Trump has selected Tom Homan as his “border czar.”

Homan, an ex-New York state cop and top border official in Trump’s first term, has said the new Trump administration intends to carry mass deportations, will classify Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations, and will tell sanctuary cities to “get the hell out of the way.”

Trump wrote in a social media post: “I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation’s Borders (‘The Border Czar’), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security. I’ve known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders. Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin. Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job.”

Asked during an interview last month with CBS’s “60 Minutes” about the potential cost of deporting one million illegal aliens a year, Homan said: “What price do you put on national security?”

CBS personality Cecilia Vega then asked about the possibility families might be separated as a consequence of mass deportation. Homan reassured Vega: “Families can be deported together.”

Homan will serves as Trump’s senior advisor on immigration, with authority to coordinate policy among various agencies and to see that the president’s wishes are carried out.

Homan said the top priority will be “public safety threats and national security threats.”

He also said illegal immigrants who are defying deportation orders will be targeted. There are more than 1 million people in that category.

Homan vowed to tackle the drug and migrant-smuggling cartels that have turned the border chaos into a multi-billion dollar industry.

“The criminal cartels are going to be put out of business by this president,” Homan said.

Jessica Vaughan, the policy director of the Center for Immigration Studies said: “This is what Americans voted for — seasoned, determined, and unflappable professionals like Tom Homan who will see to it that our borders are re-secured and that immigration laws are enforced within the country.”

