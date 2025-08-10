No jail time for violent attack on two elderly pro-life activists

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 10, 2025

A 28-year-old man who brutally attacked two elderly pro-life activists outside a Baltimore Planned Parenthood facility has received zero jail time.

Earlier this year, Patrick Brice was found guilty of the May 2023 savage beating of Mark Crosby, 73 and Dick Schaefer, 80. Video shows Brice kicking Crosby in the face which, as reported by the Baltimore Banner, left him with a permanent eye injury.

On Thursday, Baltimore City Circuit Judge Yvette M. Bryant sentenced Brice to no jail time. Instead, he received one year of home detention and three years’ probation.

“This was not a minor altercation between two parties with differing views on abortion. It was a vicious, targeted assault on two senior citizens whose only ‘offense’ was praying for expectant mothers and offering life-affirming alternatives to abortion,” Tom Brejcha, the President and Chief Counsel of the conservative law firm Thomas More Society, said in a statement.

“One of the victims was knocked unconscious. The other suffered broken facial bones and a lifelong eye impairment. This was an act of cowardice and cruelty, and sheer mayhem. This crime deserves far more serious consequences than a ‘get out of jail free’ card and a one-year home detention that amounts to nothing more than a slap on the wrist,” Brejcha said.

In a June bench trial, Judge Bryant acquitted Brice of first-degree assault charges on the grounds that Crosby had “provoked” the defendant.

“Baltimore City is criminal-friendly. It’s not victim-friendly at all, especially if you’re a senior,” Crosby told the Daily Wire outside the courthouse. “Judges do not like pro-lifers. They don’t like us saving babies, I don’t know why.”

Crosby previously told LifeSiteNews that he ended up spending three days in the University of Maryland hospital’s shock trauma unit following the attack for treatment of serious injuries to his skull and eye socket, as well as his knees and fingers. His right eye was blinded, and he suffered a concussion.

Video of the attack, shared by Baltimore Police, shows Brice engaged in a heated conversation with the activists before he turns and rushes Schaefer, whose back was turned, and tackles him against a concrete planter and knocking him to the ground.

When Crosby came to Schaefer’s aid, Brice then knocked Crosby off his feet, sending him to the pavement, straddled him, and began punching Crosby in the face. Brice got off of the helpless victim, kicked him in the head, and walked away.

The Trump Justice Department now has two crucial tasks: 1. Charge Patrick Brice with federal crimes to the fullest extent of the law. 2. Open a federal civil-rights investigation on Baltimore Yvette Michelle Bryant, a ghetto DEI disgrace of a judge. https://t.co/AZuF0GDfPj pic.twitter.com/xYrAoTfttt — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) August 8, 2025

