No empty seats in PA as Trump delivers warning about ‘Comrade Kamala’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 19, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Video posted to social media by the Kamala Harris campaign alleged to show empty seats at GOP candidate Donald Trump’s rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The Trump campaign noted that the video was taken prior to the rally beginning and video taken during Trump’s speech by rally-goers supported Trump’s assertion that not only was the auditorium packed but more than 11,000 people had to be turned away.

Saying the Harris campaign was disseminating misinformation, Trump labeled the Democrat candidate a “Crooked Radical Left Politician” and tied her to the coup to remove Joe Biden from the 2024 ticket.

Trump posted to Truth Social:

We had to turn away lots of people yesterday in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, but Comrade Kamala Harris’ Social Media Operation showed empty seats, long before the Rally started, early in the afternoon when, in actuality, we had to turn away 11,500 people! She’s a Crooked Radical Left Politician, and always will be! Everything she touches turns bad, just like California, and San Francisco before it – as is the case with all Marxists. She should have never been Vice President, and had to stage a COUP of Joe Biden, with her America-hating friends, Barrack Hussein Obama, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and the rest. Comrade Kamala is a STONE COLD LOSER, she will FAIL and, if she doesn’t, our Country will cease to exist as we know it, turning into a Communist, Crime Ridden Garbage Dump. November 5th will be the Most Important Date in the History of the U.S.A. It’s as simple as that!…

Later, in previewing the opening of the Democrat Convention in Chicago, Trump posted:

The Democrats staged the first ever “Coup” in America. Crooked Joe Biden was told, “Sorry Joe, you’re losing to Trump, BIG, and you can’t beat him – You’re Fired.” So now, for the first time in American history, I’ll have to beat TWO Candidates, the second being a Radical Left Marxist, Comrade Kamala Harris. It’s not fair, perhaps even another form of Election Interference, but the good news is that she should be easier than to beat than Crooked Joe in that the USA will never allow itself to become a Communist Country. THE DEMOCRATS ARE, “A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY?”

(View Trump’s speech in full here.)

Anyone saying that there are empty seats at the Trump rally in Wilkes-Barre is fake news! I’m here & every single gosh darn seat is filled. They energy is unreal — it’s electric. 📍Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/FVCJufL93c — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 17, 2024

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

Help Wanted