No convention bounce for Harris; It’s back to inciting violence against Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, September 3, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The momentum presidential candidates traditionally enjoy following their party conventions is not there for Kamala Harris after her coronation at the Democratic National Convention, new polling shows.

An ABC News/Ipsos survey released on Sunday found Harris with a four-point lead over former President Donald Trump among registered voters and all U.S. adults, 50%-46%. Among likely voters, Harris’s advantage was 6 points, 52%-46%.

“The race between them remains close, with no overall bounce in support for Harris out of her nominating convention,” Gary Langer, president of Langer Research Associates, the company that produced the poll, said of the results.

While Harris may be enjoying the coastal elite advantage Democrats have had for decades, Trump leads on the key issues, the poll found.

Voters still have greater trust for Trump to handle the economy (by 8 points), inflation (by 8 points), immigration (by 9 points), and the Israel-Hamas war (by 7 points).

Harris also received no boost following her first television interview, a new Rasmussen Reports poll found.

In fact, the momentum appears to now favor Trump.

Rasmussen’s overnight polling of its likely voter sample, typically with a slightly higher percentage of Democrats, showed that the advantage continued to shift to Trump following the Thursday night CNN interview in which Harris gave few details on her plans.

Focused: …. Who’s Counting the Votes? …. Recent Hits

Rasmussen’s overnight data shows Trump leading the national popular race 49% to 45%.

“OH NOOooo… !! This wasn’t supposed to happen! Our latest nightly data point (50% post-Kamala-interview) shows Trump opening up his biggest lead in 10 days,” said Rasmussen pollster Mark Mitchell on X. He later said the exact numbers are 48.8% for Trump to 45.3% for Harris.

Commentators noted that, with no post-DNC or post-interview bump in the polls, the Harris campaign has returned to inciting violence against Trump:

Remember right after Trump got shot the Dems claimed they would tone down the assassination-style rhetoric? That lasted about a week https://t.co/13tkxWQ3uQ — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 2, 2024

Kamala vows to be a communist dictator on day one. Can you believe she wears that outfit!? https://t.co/Anu9tKQHXN pic.twitter.com/ISKFXYnSon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2024

Help Wanted