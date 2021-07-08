No! Arizona delivers emphatic response to Team Biden’s door-to-door vaccine plan

by WorldTribune Staff, July 8, 2021

Arizona’s attorney general delivered an empathic “No!” a day after Team Biden said it would deploy operatives to go door-to-door nationwide in a hunt for the unvaccinated.

In a letter to the Biden administration, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich wrote: “I, along with many Arizonans, was greatly alarmed by your White House indicating that it might be in possession of medical records revealing the contact information for Americans who have not been vaccinated. If this is the case, this is a severe breach of privacy, and I will not tolerate such intrusions within Arizona.”

Brnovich said that if Americans want to remain on the vaccine “fence,” they should be left alone.

“It would be most inappropriate for bureaucrats to single them out,” he said in the letter.

“Let’s keep the bureaucrats out of American neighborhoods and keep these healthcare decisions between people and their trusted medical professionals,” Brnovich added.

On Thursday, Team Biden doubled down on its insistence that it believes it has the right to invade the private lives and personal medical information of Americans.

Responding to critics of the planned “door-to-door” campaign, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told CNN the government has had to “spend trillions of dollars to try to keep Americans alive during this pandemic.”

“So it is absolutely the government’s business, it is taxpayers’ business, if we have to continue to spend money to try to keep people from contracting COVID and helping reopen the economy,” Becerra said.

“We want to give people the sense that they have the freedom to choose. But we hope they choose to live,” Becerra said. “We hope people make the right choices. We want them to have the right information, but we are America. We try to give people as much freedom and choice as possible, but clearly when over 600,000 Americans have died, the best choice is to get vaccinated.”

Critics noted that Becerra’s comment that the Biden government is trying “to give people as much freedom and choice as possible” reeked of propaganda that would be found in a communist playbook.

A Twitter user said in response to Becerra: “You already screwed the pooch we know what you think. And by the way, you don’t ‘give’ anyone any freedom. We have that already, thanks.”

Becerra clarified his remarks later Thursday in a tweet, saying he had been taken out of context: “Some comments I made today are being taken wildly out of context. To be clear: government has no database tracking who is vaccinated. We’re encouraging people to step up to protect themselves, others by getting vaccinated. It’s the best way to save lives and end this pandemic.”

A Twitter user responded: “What an idiot. Nobody took you out of context. First of all, it’s not YOUR TRILLIONS. It’s OUR trillions. Stay away from my house! Besides, it’s my body, my damned choice. I’ll determine the best way to save my own life, thank you!”

