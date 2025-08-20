Next up: Trump declares war on ‘woke’ museums, starting with the Smithsonian, . . . and windmills

by WorldTribune Staff, August 20, 2025 Real World News



Next year, America will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence which established the nation’s core ideals, including the rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, as well as the concept of government by consent of the governed.

By next year’s celebration, President Donald Trump hopes the Smithsonian and many other museums across the country will celebrate American greatness along with its citizens.

That can’t happen unless the “woke” is removed from those institutions, the president said.

In a post to Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump wrote:

“The Museums throughout Washington, but all over the Country are, essentially, the last remaining segment of ‘WOKE.’ The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been — Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future.

“We are not going to allow this to happen, and I have instructed my attorneys to go through the Museums, and start the exact same process that has been done with Colleges and Universities where tremendous progress has been made. This Country cannot be WOKE, because WOKE IS BROKE. We have the ‘HOTTEST’ Country in the World, and we want people to talk about it, including in our Museums.”

Liz Peek noted for Fox News Digital in a Tuesday op-ed: “Consider this statement from our country’s leading (taxpayer-supported) museum group: ‘Our mission is to explore the history and legacy of race and racism in the United States and globally. We seek to spark positive social change and build a more equitable shared future through interdisciplinary scholarship, creative partnerships, dialogue, and engagement.’

“The museum website states as its purpose: ‘The increase and diffusion of knowledge about the history and legacy of racism while building pathways towards a more equitable shared future.’

“To be clear: these are not the notes attached to a single exhibition or presentation. Racism is the Smithsonian’s central theme, stretching across its 21 museums, libraries and even the National Zoo.”

Peek continued: “Most Americans probably thought the Smithsonian was dedicated to presenting to the world our nation’s greatest art and our proud history, showcasing the brave souls who explored and settled the nation, who fought a war to free the slaves imported from Africa, who defeated fascism in World War II and the Soviet Union in the Cold War. They might expect the Smithsonian to highlight American exceptionalism, including our country’s leadership in technological, medical and financial innovation – like the Wright Brothers’ daring development of airplanes and the Apollo moon mission, for example.

“They would be wrong. Applauding our country is so yesterday. Instead, the museum’s vision is to use ‘history and reconciliation to contextualize and transform our understandings and responses to race and racism.’ ”

Peek concluded: “Trump is right; the Smithsonian should show our country as the ‘shining city on a hill’ it is, attracting millions from all over the world. It needs a thorough overhaul.”

Meanwhile, another area in need of a major overhaul is wind farms, Trump said in a post to Truth Social:

“Any State that has built and relied on WINDMILLS and SOLAR for power are seeing RECORD BREAKING INCREASES IN ELECTRICITY AND ENERGY COSTS. THE SCAM OF THE CENTURY! We will not approve wind or farmer destroying Solar. The days of stupidity are over in the USA!!! MAGA”.

During a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland last month, Trump said: “Wind is the most expensive form of energy. And it destroys the beauty of your fields and your plains and your waterways. And look, look out there — there’s no windmills. But if you look in another direction, you see windmills. If, when we go to Aberdeen, you’ll see some of the ugliest windmills you’ve ever seen. They’re the height of a 50-story building. And you can take a thousand times more energy out of a hole in the ground… It’s called oil and gas.”

Beat The Press