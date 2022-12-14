Next level bomb: About 2 people per theater saw climate documentary featuring AOC

by WorldTribune Staff, December 14, 2022

It was a good news/bad news weekend for the climate change documentary “To The End” featuring New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The bad news: Pretty much nobody went to see it.

The 120 theaters showing the film took in $9,667 over the weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. That’s $81 per screen and about 2 people per show.

The good news: The carbon footprint of 2 people in a movie theater over the span of 1 hour 33 minutes is negligible.

The AOC-driven documentary aimed at promoting the Green New Deal initiatives took box office bomb to the next level.

Mediaite noted that “To the End” debuted alongside Atlas Distribution’s gory horror flick “The Mean One,” based (very) loosely on the 1957 Dr. Seuss children’s classic, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

“The Mean One” debuted in 162 theaters and pulled in over $218,000 — an average of just over $1,300 per theater — suggesting, as Mediaite concluded, that moviegoers would rather watch a Christmas-themed slasher flick than listen to more lectures about climate from the same cast of characters.

Breitbart’s John Nolte noted: “Is anyone else shocked that in a country of 330 million, only about 900 were willing to pay to be lectured and shamed by a grifting dimwit who didn’t know what a garbage disposal was until she turned 30?”

Here’s how the movie describes itself:

“Filmed over four years of hope and crisis, TO THE END captures the emergence of a new generation of leaders and the movement behind the most sweeping climate change [which is a hoax] legislation in U.S. history. Award-winning director Rachel Lears (Knock Down The House) follows four exceptional [and joyless] young women [and prigs]— Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, activist Varshini Prakash, climate policy writer Rhiana Gunn-Wright, and political strategist Alexandra Rojas— as they grapple with new challenges of leadership and power and work together to defend their generation’s right to a future.”

After viewing the trailer for the film, Nolte said he “became more and more surprised to discover there were 900 Americans who would want to spend two hours with a bunch of humorless, charmless, puritanical scolds. I remember film strips in middle school history class that were more interesting.”

