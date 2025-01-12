Newsom says FEMA help is on the way … what about Western North Carolina?

by WorldTribune Staff, January 12, 2025 Real World News



California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that the state secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from FEMA “to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the Hurst Fire burning in Los Angeles County as extreme fire weather continues in Southern California.”

Critics said the Biden-Harris administration wasted no time in getting assistance to a Democrat-run state full of celebrities who donate to their campaigns while literally leaving residents in deep red Western North Carolina out in the cold.

Fox News reported on Saturday that FEMA was set to shut down temporary housing for roughly 2,000 Hurricane Helene survivors. A major snowstorm and temperatures in the 20s were expected in the region over the weekend.

“Biden and Mayorkas bankrupted FEMA to pay for illegal immigrant housing,” Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital. “Now American citizens who lost their homes in Hurricane Helen are being left to fend for themselves. This is unfair and arguably criminal.”

Ryan McClymonds, founder of the volunteer group Operation Boots on the Ground in Western North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee, told Fox News: “I’m actually talking to several people that are losing the FEMA vouchers. They’re terrified that they’re going to have nowhere to stay for their families after today. But we did find out last night pretty late that FEMA is extending it a whole whopping 24 hours.”

FEMA told Fox News that they are still providing hotel rooms via their Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program in Western North Carolina to Helene survivors. However, the agency did not dispute that they were kicking some out in the cold.

Fox News notes that FEMA began informing families that were checked into hotel or motel rooms that they can no longer use the TSA program for one of three reasons: an inspection indicated their home is now inhabitable, they refused an inspection, or FEMA failed to contact them to update their housing needs.

“FEMA will also close disaster recovery centers in the area until Monday, allegedly due to the weather. Meanwhile, some of the victims may freeze to death if they do not find shelter,” the Gateway Pundit’s Cullen Linebarger noted. “Unsurprisingly, power outages and water outages are a possibility due to the awful weather. This will add even more misery while FEMA is AWOL.”

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!