New Trump video: Make the military great again

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 14, 2024

In a new video posted to his X account on Sunday, GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump vows to make the American military great again.

Along with footage from the classic “Full Metal Jacket”, the video includes clips of how wokeness has infiltrated the U.S. military, including one where biological-male-posing-as-a-woman Rachel Levine declares the “Summer of Pride.”

WE WILL NOT HAVE A WOKE MILITARY! pic.twitter.com/zpWZhSKcEs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2024

