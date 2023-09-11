New study: mRNA shots make kids vulnerable to Covid and other infections

by WorldTribune Staff, September 11, 2023

The Big Pharma mRNA Covid injections may impair or suppress immune responses in children, making them more vulnerable to not only Covid but other viral infections, scientists say in a new study.

The Covid shots cause “a general decrease in cytokine and chemokine responses” to bacteria, fungi, and non-Covid viruses in children after the Covid injection, according to the study published on Aug. 25 in Frontiers in Immunology.

“Our findings suggest SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination could alter the immune response to other pathogens, which cause both vaccine-preventable and non-vaccine-preventable diseases,” the authors of the paper wrote.

The study was conducted by researchers from the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute and Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne, Australia.

The scientists took blood samples of 29 children both pre-shot and after two Pfizer mRNA doses.

Compared to pre-vaccination, the researchers found that blood samples post-vaccination had a lower cytokine response to non-Covid pathogens. This reduced immune response was particularly persistent for non-Covid viruses.

Immunologist and computational biologist Jessica Rose wrote in a social media post that the study “is a confirmation of what I said ages ago here – immune deficiencies: Why aim the injection guns at children? COVID doesn’t affect them. The shots do.”

Writing for Slay News on Sept. 9, Frank Bergman noted the new study “shows that Covid mRNA vaccines are responsible for a global epidemic of vaccine-acquired immune deficiencies (VAIDS). Like, AIDS, VAIDS, attacks the body’s immune system making people vulnerable to other infections, not just Covid. The new study specifically raises concerns about the immune effects of Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

“VAIDS is a new colloquial term coined by researchers and health practitioners amid soaring cases of compromised immune systems since the Covid shots rollout.”

Professor Retsef Levi, specializing in risk management and health systems at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), posted on Twitter/X that the study “adds to cumulative evidence suggesting adverse immune alteration” by Covid vaccination.

Independent journalist Megyn Kelly revealed that she has been diagnosed with VAIDS and said that her immune system was damaged by her Covid shot.

She issued a statement about the diagnosis and said she regrets taking the Big Pharma injection:

“I regret getting the vaccine even though I am a 52-year-old woman because I don’t think I needed it. I think I would have been fine. I’ve gotten COVID many times and it was well past when the vaccine was doing what it was supposed to be doing. For the first time, I tested positive for an autoimmune issue at my annual physical. And I went to the best Rheumatologist in New York, and I asked her, ‘do you think this could have to do with the fact that I got the damn booster and then got COVID within three weeks?’ And she said. ‘yes. Yes.’ I wasn’t the only one she’d seen that with.”

